Bears Kicker Cody Parkey’s Field Goal Tipped New Video Shows

Here’s a frame-by-frame look that clearly shows the Parkey kick was tipped by Treyvon Hester (Hester confirmed to @Bo_Wulf he tipped it). pic.twitter.com/6dOXui7Yyp — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 7, 2019

New video angles show Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s field goal was tipped by Eagles defender Treyvon Hester. The new evidence will not do anything to comfort Bears fans, but it does show that Parkey may have been right in his feeling that he nailed the kick.

“I feel terrible,” Parkey told NFL.com. “There’s really no answer to it. I thought I hit a good ball…It’s one of the worst feelings in the world to let your team down. I feel terrible. Continue to put things into perspective, continue to just put my best foot forward and just sleep at night knowing that I did everything in my power this week to make that kick and for whatever reason it hit the crossbar and the upright.”

If the kick was indeed blocked, the blame would also partly fall on the offensive linemen who were blocking. The Athletic’s Bo Wulf posted a photo of Hester’s hand, who admitted to blocking the kick.

“The Eagles are still alive thanks to the left hand of Treyvon Hester, who tipped Cody Parkey’s final kick,” Wulf tweeted.

Here’s a look at the photo Wulf posted.

The Eagles are still alive thanks to the left hand of Treyvon Hester, who tipped Cody Parkey’s final kick. pic.twitter.com/NliKZhQ2eZ — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) January 7, 2019

Multiple Angles Show Parkey’s Kick Was Blocked

Watch this video in slow-mo…Treyvon Hester comes up with a huge block off the tip of the fingers forcing the change of trajectory in the kick…wow. #CodyParkey #FLyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/e3jBT3VazL — Z (@KingZouric) January 7, 2019

Twitter user @KingZouric posted the above replay which is a slowed down version of the kick. The clip shows Hester making contact with the ball. The video at the top of this page is a close-up angle of the replay. Delaware News Journal’s Martin Frank also reported the ball was tipped.

“Malcolm Jenkins said he knew Parker [sic] was going to miss: ‘We’ve been through too much for him to make it.’ #Eagles. Also said Treyvon Hester got a hand on it,” Frank tweeted.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy did not single out Parkey after the loss.

“It’s a difficult one to swallow,” Nagy said per the Bears website. “I’m just proud of our guys for battling all year long. They battled their tails off again to the very end. It stings to lose. There’s inevitably only one team in the end that gets that trophy, so you’ve got to feel it. I want them to feel it I want our coaches to feel it. And they will do that.”

Whatever the reason for the missed kick, Parkey took responsibility for not getting the job done.

“You can’t make this up,” Parkey explained per the Bears website. “I feel terrible. I let the team down. It’s on me. I have to own it. I have to be a man. Unfortunately, that’s the way it went today.