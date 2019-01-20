Cooper Kupp Injury Update: Latest on Rams WR’s Timeline

The news hit the Los Angeles Rams hard in November when talented second-year wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s season was cut short due to injury. After an impressive start to the year, Kupp has been forced to watch his team’s run through the home stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs from the sidelines.

Over the seven full games Kupp played (he was injured in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos), he racked up 40 receptions on 55 targets. The 25-year-old from Eastern Washington posted 566 yards and six touchdowns in that stretch and look like a go-to target for quarterback Jared Goff.

Unfortunately, two games after his first injury, Kupp suffered another setback, and this time it was revealed to be serious.

Cooper Kupp’s Torn ACL vs. Seahawks & Latest

When Kupp went down during the game against Seattle, the immediate concern was that he had suffered a torn ACL. That was proven to be the case, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed the day after the injury occurred.

To no one's surprise, Rams' WR Cooper Kupp tore his ACL and is out for the season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2018

Following the injury being confirmed, there hasn’t been much information that’s come to light on his status to this point. The expectation is that Kupp should be set to return for the offseason program ahead of the 2019 NFL season. But as things stand, there’s very little new information on the wideout’s injury timeline.

The bulk of the heavy lifting has been done by second-year wideout Josh Reynolds since Kupp’s injury. He’s caught 29 passes for 402 yards and five touchdowns on the year. During the recent stretch, the former Texas A&M pass-catcher caught two or more passes in each game and three or more in four of the final six.

Teammates & Coaches Address Impact of Kupp’s Absence

There’s no question that Kupp had become a top weapon in the Rams offense and that he was quickly placing himself in the mix with the some of the better wide receivers in the NFL. Near the end of the regular season, a few players sounded off on his injury, but as ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry revealed, head coach Sean McVay may have summed it up best.

“To say that we don’t miss Cooper wouldn’t be accurate,” McVay said Monday.

Goff echoed a similar sentiment while also offering some praise to Kupp’s replacement in Reynolds, as ESPN detailed.

“Cooper is a great player, and anytime you lose a great player, it’s tough to replace — he’s no different,” Goff said. “But, at the same time, Josh is a great player as well and has stepped in and has done a great job. I have full confidence in Josh as well as every other receiver.”

Time will tell on Kupp’s status, and while his absence has left the Rams without a key playmaker, they still managed to rack up a 13-win season and are one victory away from the Super Bowl.

