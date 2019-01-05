DeAndre Hopkins Clemson College Career: Stats & Accolades

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins played college football for Clemson University from 2010-2012 before being drafted in the first-round by Houston in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Though he played at Clemson before the South Carolina school became an annual participant in the national title discussion, he still helped make the Tigers one of the most explosive offenses in college football.

Hopkins Started as a True Freshman for the Tigers & Made an Immediate Impact

A four-star recruit out of D W Daniel High School in Central, South Carolina, Hopkins chose to play right down the road at Clemson in college (located just a few miles away).

In 12 games for the Tigers in the 2010 season, Hopkins caught 52 passes for 637 yards and four touchdowns. He led the team in all three categories. The Tigers, however, finished the season with a disappointing 6-6 record and lost to USF in the Meineke Car Care Bowl on New Years Eve, 2010.

Hopkins was a rare two-sport athlete in college in his freshman season. He also played for Clemson’s basketball team, appearing in seven games throughout the year. However, he only averaged just over a minute of action per game.

Hopkins Shined in Both His Sophomore and Junior Seasons

As a sophomore, Hopkins caught 72 passes for 978 yards and five touchdowns. The Tigers, led by QB Tajh Boyd, had a great year, finishing 10-4 and 22nd in the final AP Poll. Freshman phenomenon Sammy Watkins and Hopkins gave the Tigers one of the most potent deep threat duos in all of college football. Watkins finished with more yards, catches, and touchdowns than Hopkins in 2011.

His junior year solidified Hopkins as one of the best wide receivers in the country. Hopkins led the team with 1,405 receiving yards, 82 receptions, and a remarkable 18 touchdowns. Hopkins posted two near-200 yard games in 2012 (197 against Boston College, and 191 against LSU). His monster season led to him being named First Team All-ACC. Hopkins’ huge season helped Clemson achieve an 11-2 overall record, good for 11th in the final AP Poll.

His 18 touchdowns remain a single season record at Clemson, and he’s tied for first with Watkins in career touchdowns. Watkins is second only to Watkins in single season receiving yards and career receiving yards at Clemson.

READ NEXT: NFL Playoff Schedule: Updated Wild Card Betting Lines & Picks