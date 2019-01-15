Rumor: Dennis Smith Jr. to Knicks for Hardaway Jr. & Ntilikina

Dennis Smith Jr. is on the trading block and the New York Knicks are rumored to be a team interested in him.

Dennis Smith Jr. trade rumors: Knicks and Mavs have discussed a Smith Jr. and Wes Matthews swap in exchange for Tim Hardaway, Jr. & Frank Ntilikina. pic.twitter.com/SgVUzpsk3y — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) January 15, 2019

Per a league source: the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks have discussed a deal in which Smith Jr. and Wes Matthews could be traded to the New York Knicks in exchange for Tim Hardaway Jr. & Frank Ntilikina.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Smith Jr. has fallen out of favor in Dallas because of the emergence of Luka Doncic.

Doncic is playing within the Mavs’ system as a primary ball handler and point forward with Smith playing off the ball and it hasn’t always worked well. Smith is averaging 12 points, nearly 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Per Clutch Points: According to Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News, Smith’s discontent with the organization comes with Doncic’s recent rise to stardom and how the franchise has favored their new player over him, which is reflected in his usage rate (27.2 — ranking 30th in the league).

The Knicks are not the only team interested in Smith. So are the Orlando Magic.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski: The Dallas Mavericks are “escalating discussions” to try and find a trade for the second-year point guard.

The Phoenix Suns are also reportedly interested according to Woj.

Smith has only played 28 games through the first half of the season.

Per CBS Sports:

For the season, the Mavs’ net rating is minus-five points per 100 possessions in 687 minutes with Doncic and Smith on the court. While in the 659 minutes Doncic has played without Smith, the Mavericks are outscoring their opponents by by 3.1 points per 100 possessions. That’s obviously a huge difference.

It’s unclear exactly what the market will be for Smith. There aren’t a ton of teams in the league who need a point guard, and the Mavericks are selling pretty low on the former top-10 pick. Still, it might be worthwhile for a team like the Suns or Magic to take a flier on him considering their dire point guard situations. Also worth a mention: ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports that Dennis Smith Jr. is listed as questionable for a Texas showdown against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith has missed the Mavs’ last three games with back soreness. Frank Ntilikina is averaging 6 points per game for the New York. With Mavs point guard, JJ Barea out, Ntilikina might be the spark the Mavs need. Mavs forward, Dirk Nowitzki spoke with Basketball Society’s Landon Buford about Barea’s status post surgery earlier today: Dirk has been texting back and forth with JJ Barea post surgery! “Crashed for him”Nowitzki stated after this morning’s practice #MFFL pic.twitter.com/IoftYI52pj — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) January 15, 2019

Tim Hardaway Jr. on the season is averaging 19.8 points, 2.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds a game.

Per Fantasy Pros: His scoring has dropped lately as he has only averaged 13.6 points this month. When he comes back him and Kevin Knox will be the Knick’s best scorers and fantasy options.