Dennis Smith Jr. to Knicks for Hardaway Jr. & Ntilikina on Hold

Discussions between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks on a trade sending Smith to the Big Apple are on hold, at least for now.

Dennis Smith Jr. trade rumors: Knicks and Mavs have discussed a Smith Jr. and Wes Matthews swap in exchange for Tim Hardaway, Jr. & Frank Ntilikina. pic.twitter.com/SgVUzpsk3y — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) January 15, 2019

Earlier this week, a league source shared with me that the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks have discussed a deal in which Smith Jr. and Wes Matthews could be traded to the New York Knicks in exchange for Tim Hardaway Jr. & Frank Ntilikina.

Smith is averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game, down from 15.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game during his second-team All-Rookie campaign.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Smith Jr. has fallen out of favor in Dallas because of the emergence of Luka Doncic.

Doncic is playing within the Mavs’ system as a primary ball handler and point forward with Smith playing off the ball and it hasn’t always worked well. Smith is averaging 12 points, nearly 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Per Clutch Points: According to Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News, Smith’s discontent with the organization comes with Doncic’s recent rise to stardom and how the franchise has favored their new player over him, which is reflected in his usage rate (27.2 — ranking 30th in the league).

After Friday’s morning shootaround, Dallas Mavericks head coach, Rick Carlisle told reporters that he has reached out to both Smith, Jr and his agent. “Dennis Smith is not here, but I want to let everyone know, that I reached out to him and his agent last night to let them know when he is feeling better, he is welcome to rejoin the team at any time,” said Carlisle.

Rick Carlisle stated he spoke to Dennis Smith’s agent and told him we would love to have him back. When he is ready to return! #MFFL #DennisSmithJr #DSJ pic.twitter.com/avzxsRcSHy — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) January 18, 2019

“We would love to have him back. In his year and a half here, he has started every game that he has been available to play and during that period of time. He has experienced significant growth on both sides of the ball, and I am very proud of the progress that he has made. That is where we are, and I don’t expect him to be on this trip, but again, I think he is a part of this team and we love to have him back.”

The Knicks are not the only team interested in Smith. So are the Orlando Magic.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski stated that theDallas Mavericks are “escalating discussions” to try and find a trade for the second-year point guard.

The Phoenix Suns are also reportedly interested according to Woj.

Smith has only played 28 games through the first half of the season.

For the season, the Mavs’ net rating is minus-five points per 100 possessions in 687 minutes with Doncic and Smith on the court. While in the 659 minutes Doncic has played without Smith, the Mavericks are outscoring their opponents by by 3.1 points per 100 possessions. That’s obviously a huge difference.