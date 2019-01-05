Deshaun Watson’s College Stats & Clemson Career: 5 Fast Facts

Deshaun Watson had the attention of football fans long before the Houston Texans selected him with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Watson took the college football world by storm in his three-plus years while playing with the Clemson Tigers and jumped on the NFL radar immediately.

Although Watson played just eight games as a freshman and started five, he managed to put together an impressive collegiate career. It came complete with multiple records, huge performances and even a victory on the biggest stage of them all. There was plenty to take away from the three seasons Houston’s quarterback spent at Clemson, so let’s check out a few of the things you need to know.

Watson Played (and Defeated) South Carolina With a Torn ACL

The rivalry between the Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks is a big one, and Watson had no interest in missing this matchup during his freshman season. Even if it meant playing with a torn ACL. As ESPN’s David M. Hale revealed, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney admitted Watson played in the 2014 matchup with a torn ACL he suffered in practice the week prior.

The most impressive aspect is that Watson was excellent during the 35-17 win, completing 14-of-19 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Even with the major injury, he proceeded to score two rushing touchdowns in the game.

While there was a chance Watson would play in the team’s bowl game one month later against the Oklahoma Sooners, Swinney and the coaching staff opted to play it safe and sit him out. Clemson still went on to win that game 40-6 behind Cole Stoudt’s 319 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Watson’s First Collegiate Start Was a Record-Breaking One

Freshman Campaign was a success 💯 pic.twitter.com/kEeNQwqBJY — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) November 30, 2014

The Texans star currently holds the single-game passing touchdown record for Clemson and set the mark during his first game as a starter. Although Watson wound up seeing more playing time than Stoudt the week prior against the Florida State Seminoles, his first start came against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

In that early-season matchup, Watson led the Tigers to a 50-35 win by throwing for 435 yards and six touchdowns on 27-of-36 passing. To this day, the only time his six-touchdown performance has been matched was by himself during his junior season. Unfortunately, the then-freshman phenom played just one more full game prior to suffering an injury which sidelined him for the next three games.

He Holds Multiple Clemson Passing Records

Faith in The Lord that he got me! #WishMeWell pic.twitter.com/3vW0XPhi3N — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) August 4, 2015

Speaking of records, the Texans current quarterback had no issue breaking more than just the one above. Although Watson played in 38 games with the Tigers, he only started and saw extended action in five of the eight games he played as a freshman in 2014. Regardless, over the span of his career, Watson etched his name in Clemson’s record books with a variety of superb performances – in both single games and full seasons.

Along with his six-touchdown starting debut against UNC, he also threw six touchdowns in 2016 against South Carolina. During that 56-7 victory, Watson completed 26-of-32 passes for 347 yards just one game prior to the ACC Championship. Watson also currently holds the school record for most passing touchdowns in a single season with 41, which came in the same season.

Watson’s ability as a passer resulted in multiple games with massive yardage totals as well. His collegiate career wrapped up with him throwing for the most yards in a single season (4,593 in 2016), which broke his own record from one season prior. Finally, he destroyed the mark for highest single-game total, racking up 580 yards in a 2016 matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers. The next-closest total to that showing is held by Tajh Boyd during the 2013 season.

Watson Led Clemson to One of Two National Title Wins

Speak your dream into existence & go get it! Never settle yourself short. I believe every1 in this world can/should be successful. It's on U pic.twitter.com/eSjoJpzIFv — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) April 21, 2017

As we’ve seen to this point, the 2016 season was a huge one for Watson and Clemson football as a whole. The then-junior had a monster season statistically while leading the team to a 14-1 record, with the final two wins coming in the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers entered the playoff as the No. 2 seed, drawing the Ohio State Buckeyes and star quarterback J.T. Barrett. Clemson’s defense was stifling, as they held the Buckeyes offense scoreless and Barrett threw for just 127 yards with two interceptions. As for Watson, he threw for 259 yards, rushed for 57 and scored three total touchdowns in the win.

From there, it was a matchup with the rival Alabama Crimson Tide, who were undefeated to that point. Fueled by Watson’s huge performance complete with 420 passing yards, 43 rushing yards and four combined touchdowns, the Tigers knocked off the top-ranked Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the title.

This was the perfect ending to a stellar collegiate season in which Watson posted a 32-3 record and made two national championship games.

Holds the FBS Record for Combined Passing & Rushing Yards

Move over Johnny Manziel, Watson’s sophomore season in 2015 marked the FBS record for most combined passing and rushing yards in history, according to NCAA. When the year wrapped up, the Tigers signal-caller had racked up 5,209 yards just narrowly topping Manziel’s previous mark of 5,116 yards.

Watson’s totals that year included 4,104 passing yards and 1,105 rushing yards as he led the Tigers to a 14-1 record with the only loss coming in the CFP National Championship Game. For good measure, he also threw 35 touchdowns and rushed for 12 more that season and was named the ACC Player of the Year.

