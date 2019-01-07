Dexter Lawrence Drug Test: Suspension Result of Ostarine

Dexter Lawrence has likely played his last game in a Clemson uniform after the defensive tackle was suspended after a drug test found ostarine in his system. Ostarine is also known as Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator. Here’s how the U.S. Anti-Doping described the substance and noted it is not legally available even in a prescription.

There are in fact products that contain ostarine, but only illegal ones. Given that ostarine is not approved for human use or consumption in the U.S., or in any other country, there are no legal medications that contain ostarine. It’s also important to note that ostarine is not a permitted ingredient in dietary supplements. However, you should be aware that some dietary supplement manufacturers illegally put SARMs like ostarine in their products and sell them as “legal steroids” or “research only” chemicals. Moreover, they may omit ostarine from the label entirely, or use misleading names to confuse consumers. For example, ostarine may also be called enobosarm, MK-2866, or GTx-024… Keep in mind that ostarine is not currently available as a prescription medication in any country. No matter what medical condition you have, your doctor is not legally allowed to prescribe ostarine to you as a treatment.

Lawrence has said publicly he does not know why he received a positive test and does not know where the substance came from.

“We get tested regularly, and we know not to do anything stupid or selfish like that,” Lawrence explained to ESPN. “That’s why this is such a shock.”



Lawrence Is Likely Headed to the NFL Draft

Lawrence could face a year-long suspension if he returned to Clemson, but the defensive tackle was likely already headed to the NFL draft even before the failed drug test. In Heavy’s latest NFL mock draft, we have Lawrence being selected by the Broncos with the No. 9 pick.

Clemson Backed Lawrence’s Claim But the Appeal Process Is Lengthy

Dabo Swinney has backed Lawrence’s assertion that he did not knowingly take the substance. According to Sports Illustrated, the appeal process is lengthy and unable to get resolved in time for the title game.

The week before the semifinals, two NCAA officials told SI’s Ross Dellenger that the turnaround time for the appeals process in these cases, along with the rarity that an appeal is successful, would make it highly unlikely Lawrence’s case is resolved quickly enough for him to play in the playoff.

Given Lawrence’s NFL prospects, Clemson is unlikely to appeal on his behalf but could do it for the other two players who were also suspended. Swinney would like to see a different process implemented when it comes to suspensions.

“My big thing I think there should be a common-sense committee, to be honest with you,” Swinney noted to the USA Today. “I think a common sense committee would easily look at this situation [differently]. I don’t think that’s part of the process, I don’t think that committee exists. I think that’s more of a set process and it is what it is. We’re all at the mercy of that process.”