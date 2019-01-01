Dwayne Haskins’ Girlfriend, Savhana, Says She Is QB’s Biggest Fan

Dwayne Haskins’ girlfriend, Savhana Cousin, has been with the Ohio State quarterback through the ups and downs. Cousin posted a photo on Instagram with Haskins on the night of the Heisman ceremony.

“They cheer for you during your big plays, but I’m your biggest fan even on your worst days. Proud is an understatement. No matter what, I will always have your back. Good luck to you. Love you always kid. 💜 @dh_simba7,” Cousin posted.

The couple has been together for more than two years. Haskins posted a photo with Cousin on their two-year anniversary on October 15, 2018.

“You’re the flower that I gotta protect.. happy 2 year anniversary to my love @savhana_arai many more to come. I’m so blessed to have you in my life, let’s conquer the world together. ❤️🤞,” Haskins posted.

Haskins’ Girlfriend & Family Helps Him on the Football Field

Haskins believes his relationship with Cousin helps him on the football field. Haskins noted to Buckeyes Extra that his life is simple away from football.

“Honestly, it’s just school and dogs and girlfriend and family,” Haskins told Buckeyes Extra. “I don’t really let the football stuff get to me. One practice at a time, one game at a time is what I think about.”

Prior to the start of the Ohio State season, Cousin posted a lengthy message about Haskins calling him the “most humble man” she knows.

Blessing. Good luck in camp , I know how long we’ve talked about your time and it’s finally here. My nerves are completely shot, I am so excited for you and also nervous. You have shown me what the word patience mean. You are the most humble man I’ve ever met and I’m sooo proud of you for how far you’ve come. My Ace, bestfriend, partner . It’s all good vibes from here! Go show the world what they’ve been missing out on. Go show them what greatness is❤️

Haskins Is a Top Prospect in the 2019 NFL Draft

Haskins had quite the 2018 season in his first year as the Ohio State starting quarterback. Haskins threw for 4,580 yards, 47 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Haskins is a top prospect in the 2019 NFL draft if he decides to declare.

Cousin is not the only person to be complimentary of Haskins. Dr. Jerry Boarman was Haskins’ faculty advisor at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

“He’s very Christian- and family-oriented,” Boarman told The Columbus Dispatch. “Even his senior year, he didn’t have a driver’s license. He didn’t care about that. He committed not to drink and did not go out to parties when he was in high school. Dwayne was totally devoted to football, his family, his academics and his faith.”

Haskins could end up going from Columbus to an NFL city come April.