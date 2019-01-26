Gardner Minshew NFL Draft Projection: Washington State QB’s Updated Stock

Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew has put together a superb season and is on the rise when it comes to his 2019 NFL Draft stock. The talented senior quarterback who’s played just one season with the Cougars has put his name on the radar of draft scouts for obvious reasons. He’s also heading to the draft with a full head of steam after an award-winning season.

Not only was Minshew named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year but he also was given the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. This award goes to the nation’s best senior or fourth-year quarterback and was received after he threw for 4,776 yards and 38 touchdowns this year. Minshew completed 70.7 percent of his passes while attempting 662 over 13 games. Arguably the most impressive aspect is that he only threw nine interceptions.

The Washington State quarterback spent the two prior seasons with the East Carolina Pirates, throwing for 24 touchdowns in 17 games. Over the span of his entire collegiate career, Minshew has posted a 138.7 quarterback rating in 30 games.

As the NFL draft approaches, Minshew should be a name to monitor. We’re going to take a look at the latest on the signal caller’s current stock and the projected round he could be selected in.

Gardner Minshew’s NFL Draft Stock

At this point, the draft analysts seem to be split on the Washington State quarterback and his outlook. On one hand, ESPN’s Mel Kiper listed Minshew as his No. 8 quarterback on the most recent 2019 Big Board.

ESPN’s Todd McShay had an interesting review of Minshew after Senior Bowl practices had wrapped up.

Minshew is built a bit like Baker Mayfield at 6-foot-1, 224 pounds with a thick lower body. He has just average mobility, and his lack of arm strength was obvious on a windy day (practices were under a roof, but it was not enclosed). However, he shows very good anticipation, and he’s a rhythm thrower who gets the ball out on time and can throw his receivers into an open window. He really needs to end up with a West Coast offense and preferably with a team that plays in a dome. — McShay

On the other hand, Walter Football isn’t nearly as high on Minshew, listing him as their No. 18 quarterback currently. They weren’t the only ones to have him on the outside of the top-10, as Draft Tek currently has the 6-foot-2 senior as their No. 11 quarterback.

Minshew could benefit from a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine. He’s on the radar at this point, but still has some work to do in order to prove that his success stems from more than just a high-octane offense at Washington State.

When Gardner Minshew Could Be Drafted

Predicting where quarterbacks will get selected can be a tall task, especially prior to the combine. Minshew is a prime candidate to improve his stock, but as of now, he’s expected to be a late-round pick at best in the eyes of many.

Walter Football touched on Minshew’s outlook while putting him in the sixth round-to-undrafted free agent section. Going beyond that, the latest seven-round mock draft from Draft Tek did not feature Minshew coming off the board at all.

It seems the Cougars quarterback may need a strong showing in pre-draft workouts and other events in order to hear his name called. Even if Minshew is not selected, he should be a name targeted by many as an undrafted free agent.

