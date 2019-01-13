Gisele, Tom Brady’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen continue to be one of the most powerful couples in the world. Gisele recently used her platform to open up about her battles with panic attacks and depression.

Gisele has also been outspoken about her desire for Brady to retire, but she noted that she will not stand in the way of football as long as the Patriots quarterback wants to keep playing.

“It’s not my decision to make,” Gisele explained to the Wall Street Journal. “It’s his decision, and he knows it. It wouldn’t be fair any other way…Yeah, and I would never in my life, ever. I want him to be happy. Believe me, I’ve been with him when he’s losing. Try to be with him after you have lost [Super Bowls]. I mean, I had my fair share, OK? As long as he’s happy, he’s going to be a better father, he’s going to be a better husband, and I just want him to be happy. I do have my concerns, like anyone would.”

The couple stays busy raising their two children, Vivian and Benjamin, along with Brady’s son, Jack, from a previous relationship. Gisele released a memoir in 2018 entitled Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life where she was deeply personal about some of her own hardships.

Learn more about Brady and Gisele.

1. Gisele Admitted to Contemplating Suicide & Having Panic Attacks

There may be a perception that Gisele and Brady have a perfect life, but Gisele discussed some of her personal battles in her new book. According to ABC News, Gisele battled panic attacks, including one that was so severe it led her to contemplate suicide.

“It was like I was trapped and I couldn’t breathe, and even outside of my own balcony,” Gisele told ABC News. “And from that moment on, you know, I realized that my life needed to change.”

This was the tipping point for Gisele to make changes in her life, including switching to a plant-based diet. ABC described Gisele’s transformation.

After overcoming the urge to jump from that balcony, Bundchen committed to a full lifestyle change: Trading in cigarettes, wine and sugary coffee drinks for a clean, plant-based diet. She said she is teaching her children health habits and asks them to help tend the family’s garden.

2. In Her New Memoir, Gisele Opened Up About Getting Breast Implants & Regretting the Surgery

According to People, Gisele decided to get breast implants after she believed they were uneven as a result of breastfeeding her two children.

“I was always praised for my body, and I felt like people had expectations from me that I couldn’t deliver,” Gisele told People. “I felt very vulnerable, because I can work out, I can eat healthy, but I can’t change the fact that both of my kids enjoyed the left boob more than the right. All I wanted was for them to be even and for people to stop commenting on it.”

This led Gisele to have surgery, something she immediately regretted. People provided an excerpt from Gisele’s new book.

“When I woke up, I was like, ‘What have I done?’ I felt like I was living in a body I didn’t recognize. For the first year I wore [baggy] clothes because I felt uncomfortable,” Gisele noted.

3. Gisele Released a New Book Entitled Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life

Gisele released a new memoir in 2018 called Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. The book has a journal format to it, and Gisele opens up about personal details of her life. Gisele discusses everything from her battle with anxiety to her life as a parent. Here’s an excerpt from the book description via Amazon.

…Gisele has appeared in almost 400 ad campaigns and on over 1200 magazine covers. She has walked in more than 470 fashion shows for the most influential brands in the world. Gisele has become an icon, leaving a lasting mark on the fashion industry. But until now, few people have gotten to know the real Gisele, a woman whose private life stands in dramatic contrast to her public image. In Lessons, she reveals for the first time who she really is and what she’s learned over the past 37 years to help her live a meaningful life–a journey that takes readers from a childhood spent barefoot in small-town Brazil, to an internationally successful career, motherhood and marriage to quarterback Tom Brady. A work of great openness and vulnerability, Lessons reveals the inner life of a very public woman.

4. Gisele Knows How to Fly Helicopters & Has a Pilot’s License

Few people knew Gisele had a pilot’s license before she discussed almost hitting a goose while flying in an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Gisele earned her license in 2009 after she was concerned for her safety. Yahoo detailed Gisele’s desire to learn how to fly.

Gisele got her pilot’s license in 2009, while several months pregnant with her son Benjamin. Since she would often ride in helicopters she developed a concern for her safety. She told James Corden, “Usually when I take helicopter there is only one pilot and I always wonder, like, what happens if something happens to the pilot?” One day while flying with her instructor, Gisele turned to see a goose staring at her while in mid-flight. The sight startled Gisele, causing her to yank the controls. She explained, “A helicopters is a very gentle machine, like, you have to barely touch it.”

5. Tom & Gisele Have a Combined Net Worth of $540 Million

Brady may be one of the most successful athletes in the world, but his earnings trail Gisele’s by a wide margin. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brady is worth an estimated $180 million while Gisele is worth $360 million meaning the couple has a combined net worth of $540 million. Brady has a two-year, $41 million contract with the Patriots that runs through 2019. According to Forbes, Brady also makes an additional $8 million in endorsement money thanks to deals with Tag Heuer, Simmons Bedding, Uggs and Under Armour.

Forbes reported the majority of Gisele’s annual earnings comes from fragrance and beauty deals with Chanel along with Carolina Herrera. Forbes ranked her as the second highest-paid model of 2017 with $17.5 million.

The couple has a $4.5 million custom-designed home in Brookline, Massachusetts that has over 14,000 square feet. According to Forbes, the couple sold their Brentwood home outside Los Angeles in 2014 to Dr. Dre for $40 million. Their current home, which sits next to Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s property, includes a wine room, home gym and a library.

READ NOW: Tom Brady’s Wife, Gisele, Has Given Up on the QB Retiring