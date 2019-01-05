Jerry Jones’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jerry Jones investment in the Dallas Cowboys continues to pay dividends as the owner’s net worth rises each year. Jones has a net worth of $5.6 billion per Forbes. Some scoffed at Jones’ purchase of the Cowboys, but the NFL franchise is worth billions more than what he originally paid.

“I was scared to death that my family legacy would be, ‘Dad or Granddad had some money, but he blew it all to buy the Cowboys,’” Jones told the Dallas News.

Jones played college football at Arkansas with former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson. While he was a student-athlete, Jones realized he enjoyed the business part of sports more than playing in the games. Jones started building his wealth through the oil business and later real estate.

1. Jones Has a Net Worth of $5.6 Billion

According to Forbes, Jones has a net worth of $5.6 billion. Jones started building his wealth through the oil business. According to Mental Floss, Jones struck oil in his first 13 wells during the 1970’s. Jones did have a bit of help with the backing of his father, Pat Jones. His father sold Modern Security Life Insurance Company for millions.

Jones has been known as one of the best salesmen in sports, a trait he learned from his father’s life insurance tutorials. Part of the reason he has built the Cowboys into what the franchise has become is his ability to generate partnerships with sponsors. Jones knows the value of these advertisers as D Magazine detailed Jones visiting a Ford assembly line to speak with employees.

“These partnership interests are something I picture like I own them as well,” Jones told D Magazine. “And once we sign those [contracts], then I tell them I will fly across the country to speak with their customers. I just treat ’em like I own ’em.”

2. Jones Purchased the Dallas Cowboys for $150 Million & the Cowboys Are Now Worth $4.8 Billion

The Cowboys have become one of the most recognizable sports franchises in the world. It was not always that way, but Jones has elevated the Cowboys brand since taking over nearly 30 years ago. According to Forbes, Jones purchased the Cowboys in 1989 for $150 million. While NFL franchises had value, the NFL’s popularity has skyrocketed over this time period.

According to Forbes, the Cowboys brought in $840 million in revenue. In 2016, the Cowboys became the most valuable sports franchise in the world at $4.8 billion.

3. When He Took Over the Franchise, Jones Estimates the Cowboys Were Losing $1 Million a Month

In an interview on ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s podcast, Jones detailed the risk he took when he purchased the Cowboys. Jones noted the Cowboys were losing $100,000 a day which added up to about $1 million a month. He was also paying 11 percent interest on the loan he took out to help purchase the team.

Jones explained his early days as the Cowboys owner to Shefter (via Dallas News).

The interest alone on the investment in the club was another X-million dollars. Eleven percent interest on the amount that I borrowed. It was a bill of about almost $100,000 a day. Now that was going out the door. So when you got up in the morning, crickets get you up or whatever, whether you got up or not that was going out the door. That’ll cause you to get imaginative. That’ll cause you to think of some things that maybe hadn’t been thought of before. I actually bought 13 percent of the Dallas Cowboys from the federal government [that] had been foreclosed on. And there was another 40 percent headed to the courthouse to be foreclosed on when I bought the team. While it was a challenge, it certainly was an opportunity. But time was of the essence. I really had to get in, get on my horse and get it rolling.

4. Jones Does Not Own AT&T Stadium, But It Was His Idea

While many fans believe Jones owns AT&T Stadium, it is owned by Arlington. According to the Star-Telegram, Jones pays $2 million in rent each year. He also pays $500,000 a year for the city’s portion of the AT&T naming rights. In most cases, the city owns stadiums and arenas.

Jones may not own the stadium, but it was his vision to build one of the most luxurious venues in the world. Jones was motivated by his first visit to the Astrodome decades ago to build a unique stadium. He got the idea for the massive screen that stretches from one 20 yard line to the other from a Celene Dion show in Las Vegas.

Jones detailed his high ambitions for the stadium to D Magazine as he wants it to “become more familiar than the White House.”

“It [AT&t Stadium] was designed for Al Michaels and John Madden to describe this as a ‘palace for football’ to the millions who are watching,” Jones told D Magazine.

5. The Cowboys Were Named the Most Valuable Sports Franchise in the World

According to Forbes, the Cowboys are once again the most valuable sports franchise in the world at $840 million. Dallas brought in the highest revenue of any team at $4.8 billion. Jones is also among the wealthiest owners in the world. Forbes ranked Jones at No. 15 when it comes to the richest owners in all of sports.

Sports owners typically build up their wealth in other business ventures. Jones has been able to build more wealth through his purchase of the Cowboys than any of his other business investments. Despite the high price tag, Jones told Dallas News he had no interest in selling the team.

“We are at or near the top as far as financial soundness and stability are concerned,” Jones explained to Dallas News. “And I’m proud of that.”