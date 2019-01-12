John Garrett, Jason Garrett’s Brother is a College Head Coach

Though Jason Garrett, the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, is the most well-known member of the family, the Garretts have coaching in their blood. Jason’s older brother John has coached football at both the college and NFL level since 1995.

John Garrett graduated from Princeton University in 1988 with a history degree. During his college days he played football for both Princeton and Columbia University, where he started his collegiate work.

Garrett went on to play professional football for a few years, mostly on the practice squad or in training camp, from 1988 to 1991. His first stop, ironically, was with the Dallas Cowboys. In 1989, he made the Cincinnati Bengals regular season roster at wide receiver. He ended his playing career with the Buffalo Bills in 1991 after spending a year with the San Antonio Riders in the World League (It would later be known as NFL Europe League, then NFL Europa by the time it was disbanded in 2007).

Here’s what you need to know about John Garrett’s coaching career.

Garrett is Currently the Head Coach of the Lafayette Leopards

Garrett has been the head coach of the Lafayette Leopards for the past two seasons. Lafayette College is a private liberal arts institution in Easton, Pennsylvania. Lafayette plays in the Patriot League in NCAA Division I FCS division.

Unfortunately, the Leopards have had a rough time the past two seasons, finishing 3-8 in both 2017 and 2018. While it’s a little known school for the average college football fan, Lafayette was one of the better programs in the nation from the 1920s to 1940s, winning two national championships in that span.

Lafayette has gone through various stretches of great play since their early rise, but Garrett took over a team that had been struggling mightily as of late.

Garrett has Worked for Four NFL Teams, Including a Stint With His Brother Jason in Dallas

John got his start in coaching with one of the NFL teams that he played for, the Cincinnati Bengals. In 1995, he was hired as the wide receivers coach and an offensive assistant. He worked for three seasons before moving on to coach quarterbacks for the Arizona Cardinals.

After returning to the Bengals for two seasons, and then spending four seasons coaching at the university of Virginia, Garrett began coaching tight ends for the Dallas Cowboys in 2007. He was brought on by his brother Jason, who was named offensive coordinator by the newly hired head coach Wade Phillips.

Following Phillips’ ouster in 2010, Jason Garrett took over as the Cowboys head coach. John continued to coach tight ends in the 2011 season, but he was also named passing game coordinator for the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

After the 2012 season, however, turmoil was brewing in Dallas, as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly wanted Jason to fire his brother. Though it was never confirmed, felt that John’s departure after the 2012 season was at least somewhat forced. After the reports came out about the tenuous situation in Dallas, John quickly accepted a position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a wide receivers coach.

John only spent one season with the Bucs before moving on to become the offensive coordinator at Oregon State in 2014. For the 2016 football season, Garrett held the same position for the Richmond Spiders before getting hired as the Lafayette head coach.