Kam Chancellor’s Wife Tiffany Goes Bare for New Year’s Post

Kam Chancellor and his wife, Tiffany, are both in Dallas, Texas, for tonight’s Wild Card game. Chancellor and the Seattle Seahawks will be taking on the Cowboys in an effort to clinch an official spot in the 2019 playoffs.

The Chancellors Rang in 2019 Together Earlier This Week

Just a few days ago, the happy couple was ringing in the new year at a party with some friends. If you scroll through the photos above, you can see that the couple appeared to be at a party that was held in a high rise, likely with a great view of the city and a late-night fireworks display.

Tiffany shared a few pictures from the night, showing off her light pink, off-the-shoulder dress. Her husband cleaned up nicely for the event, looking dapper in a blue suit and a paisley bowtie.

Tiffany Posted a Sexy Photo With a Positive Message

Before kissing 2018 goodbye, Tiffany posted a photo of herself with her bare back facing the camera. The post included a caption in which Tiffany reflected on 2018 and looked forward to the year ahead. You can read her caption below.

“Shedding all that doesn’t serve my highest self, leaving it behind in 2018.. walking confidently into 2019 with zero burdens on my shoulders, a clear mind, an open heart, and laser-sharp perspective. The wisdom I’ve gained this year is invaluable. Prevailing will always be my endgame. Cheers to 2019,” she wrote.

The sexy snap was liked by more than 1,400 people and was taken by photographer Von “VLEX” Jackson. You can check it out below.