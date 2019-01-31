Knicks Roster & Lineup After Kristaps Porzingis-Dennis Smith Jr. Trade

The New York Knicks were rumored to be open to trading star forward Kristaps Porzingis in the early afternoon on Thursday. Apparently, the team wasted little time making a deal happen, finalizing a deal with the Dallas Mavericks for a blockbuster trade involving guard Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan.

The news was first reported by Marc Stein of the New York Times, who broke down the deal as the pieces came. As he detailed over the span of minutes on Twitter, here’s a look at the latest on the trade:

Knicks receive: Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wes Matthews, future first-round pick

Mavericks receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Trey Burke

The deal is likely to be completed today and immediately shakes the outlook of both rosters in a big way. Let’s take a look at the latest on the Knicks roster and starting lineup following the trade.

Knicks Roster & Starting Lineup After Kristaps Porzingis Trade

Position Expected Starter Backup Center DeAndre Jordan Mitchell Robinson Enes Kanter Power Forward Noah Vonleh Luke Kornet Lance Thomas/Isaiah Hicks Small Forward Kevin Knox Mario Hezonja Damyean Dotson Shooting Guard Wesley Matthews Allonzo Trier Kadeem Allen Point Guard Dennis Smith Jr. Emmanuel Mudiay Frank Ntilikina

Impact on Salary Cap for Knicks After Deal

While the Knicks are looking to free up cap space for 2019 NBA free agency, this deal just put them in position to make a serious run at two stars in the offseason. As ESPN’s Bobby Marks revealed, the trade will leave the team potentially looking at $74.6 million in potential cap space next season.

The Knicks could be staring at $74.6M in projected cap space for next season. That would be good enough for 2 max slots. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 31, 2019

The cap outlook is huge for the Knicks, as multiple future free agents have already been linked to the team as potential targets. Specifically, Kevin Durant is a name worth watching while Kyrie Irving has also been linked to the team on previous occasions, although he’s declared his plan to re-sign with the Boston Celtics.

Update: The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Porzingis will sign his qualifying offer in restricted free agency, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

Sources: All-Star Kristaps Porzingis is planning to inform the Dallas Mavericks his intent is to sign the qualifying offer in restricted free agency this summer. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 31, 2019

Knicks’ Future Outlook

Although Jordan and Matthews both have expiring contracts, the team sits with a 10-40 record currently, which is the worst in the NBA. In turn, there’s a very real chance the Knicks could land the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. At the very least, they’ll likely draw one of the first three selections, which will set them up to add a high-profile college star.

Duke’s Zion Williamson is a name to watch, but if the Knicks do get the No. 1 pick, there’s a chance they could use it as a potential trade chip. If the Anthony Davis trade talks run into the offseason, New York’s top pick would be appealing in any deal and could play a part in the team striking another high-profile deal.

