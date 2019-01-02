Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Outlook on Knicks Star’s Timeline Bleak?

The New York Knicks were dealt a brutal blow during the 2017-18 NBA season when Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn ACL. It occurred during early February and not only ended his season but left his potential to return during the current year up in the air. There have been plenty of rumblings surrounding the potential return of Porzingis, but very little that’s concrete has been reported.

While the Knicks obviously hope to get their 23-year-old All-Star back sooner than later, they remain focused on the long-term outlook. Although the team currently has some intriguing talent, they have the potential to land a top-tier free agent during the 2019 offseason and would likely have Porzingis at close to 100 percent.

Let’s take a look at the timeline of news on the Knicks star, and run down the most recent tidbits which have come to light on his injury.

Porzingis Provides Positive Update, David Fizdale Pulls It Back

In mid-November, the Knicks star spoke to GQ.com about this injury and provided an update that left fans pretty excited (h/t Newsday).

Porzingis told the website, “I’m already doing some contact drills, and things where I’m competing against somebody. It’s good that it’s coming to an end.”

While this points to Porzingis at least taking steps towards a potential return, the excitement had some cold water thrown on it by coach David Fizdale. Shortly after, Newsday’s Steven Popper revealed that the coach said the young forward won’t take part in the contact portion of team practices just yet.

“I don’t think so, no. I don’t think it’s at that place,” he said. “At some point I would think. I know he’s feeling better, obviously his progress. We’re all excited about every step he takes forward. The trainers are keeping me in the loop as much as possible while letting me focus at the same time so I don’t get my hopes up for ’Taps too soon. “But hopefully the sooner the better. We’re still going to stay with the idea that until it feels 100 percent to he and I, to he and the Knicks, that we’re not going to put him in jeopardy to get hurt again. We want to do it the right way by him and also the best thing for our team.”

This came in a story on November 18, so there’s a chance Porzingis has progressed a bit, but surely not enough to get excited about a potential return yet. Time will tell, but it’s one big waiting game as the Knicks season rolls along.

Porzingis Update on December 21

Although there hadn’t been much pointing to a return being near, Bleacher Report’s Yaron Weitzman revealed the Knicks provided a medical update on Porzingis. This came on Friday, December 21 and pointed to a re-evaluation coming in February.

Knicks release Porzingis medical update. Say he underwent recent evaluation by the team’s medical staff who confirmed his knee is healing well. ''Once he reaches the remaining rehab benchmarks he will advance to on-court team drills. He will be re-evaluated in mid-February.'' — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) December 21, 2018

The potential return in February isn’t the greatest news, but it could be worse. Regardless, the Knicks and their fanbase alike surely want Porzingis to get back to 100 percent before a return is even considered.

Knicks President Says Porzingis ‘Ways Away’ From Return

Shortly after Christmas, the status surrounding Porzingis remained without a majorly positive update. As ESPN’s Ian Begley revealed, Knicks president Steve Mills said the forward is “a ways away” from returning to the court.

“We’d love to see him play, but we also acknowledge that he is a really, really important part of the long-term future of this franchise,” Mills said last week. “And the one thing we’re not going to do is take any real risk with a 23-year-old player in his position.”

At this point, it’s tough to envision the Knicks even strongly considering bringing him back during the 2018-19 season, but that remains to be seen. Much of it will come down to how the team opts to approach, but there’s no denying they’re playing the long game here.

READ NEXT: Kevin Love Trade: Rockets & Blazers Linked, but It’ll Cost Them