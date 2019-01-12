Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update: Knicks Creating Tension With Star?

The New York Knicks were dealt a brutal blow during the 2017-18 NBA season when Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn ACL. It occurred during early February and not only ended his season but left his potential to return during the current year up in the air. There have been plenty of rumblings surrounding the potential return of Porzingis, but very little that’s concrete has been reported.

While the Knicks obviously hope to get their 23-year-old All-Star back sooner than later, they remain focused on the long-term outlook. Although the team currently has some intriguing talent, they have the potential to land a top-tier free agent during the 2019 offseason and would likely have Porzingis at close to 100 percent.

Let’s take a look at the timeline of news on the Knicks star, and run down the most recent tidbits which have come to light on his injury.

Porzingis Update on December 21

Although there hadn’t been much pointing to a return being near, Bleacher Report’s Yaron Weitzman revealed the Knicks provided a medical update on Porzingis. This came on Friday, December 21 and pointed to a re-evaluation coming in February.

Knicks release Porzingis medical update. Say he underwent recent evaluation by the team’s medical staff who confirmed his knee is healing well. ''Once he reaches the remaining rehab benchmarks he will advance to on-court team drills. He will be re-evaluated in mid-February.'' — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) December 21, 2018

The potential return in February isn’t the greatest news, but it could be worse. Regardless, the Knicks and their fanbase alike surely want Porzingis to get back to 100 percent before a return is even considered.

Knicks President Says Porzingis ‘Ways Away’ From Return

Shortly after Christmas, the status surrounding Porzingis remained without a majorly positive update. As ESPN’s Ian Begley revealed, Knicks president Steve Mills said the forward is “a ways away” from returning to the court.

“We’d love to see him play, but we also acknowledge that he is a really, really important part of the long-term future of this franchise,” Mills said last week. “And the one thing we’re not going to do is take any real risk with a 23-year-old player in his position.”

At this point, it’s tough to envision the Knicks even strongly considering bringing him back during the 2018-19 season, but that remains to be seen. Much of it will come down to how the team opts to approach, but there’s no denying they’re playing the long game here.

Tension Growing Between Knicks & Porzingis?

While the updates on a potential return timeline for Porzingis have been sporadic at best to this point, it seems there may be a reason for that. As Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck revealed on his podcast, there are talks that the Knicks are holding Porzingis out for the entire year. In turn, this has led to tension between the young forward and the team.

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

.@HowardBeck on his podcast says rumors and rumblings from G League showcase are that Knicks are holding out Porzingis for entire season and this is among sources of tension between team and a star. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) January 11, 2019

It goes without saying that this is an eye-opening bit of news. Porzingis is set to become a restricted free agent after the season, so it’ll be interesting to see how that plays out. The probability of the Knicks matching any offer that comes his way has to be pretty high.

