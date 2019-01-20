Lakers Trade Talk: Latest on Carmelo Anthony Deal With Rockets

As things currently stand with the Los Angeles Lakers and their interest in a trade for Carmelo Anthony, it’s become somewhat of a waiting game. A few issues stand in the way of the Houston Rockets forward landing with his friend LeBron James in Los Angeles. Arguably the biggest is that the Rockets seem to be intent on trading Anthony as opposed to simply cutting ties with him.

Although the 34-year-old forward played just 10 games for the Rockets this season, he hasn’t been with the team since the end of that stretch. It was decided by Houston that they would part ways with Anthony, but have been in no rush to do so. That’s not likely to change in the immediate future either, making a trade to the Lakers a bit more unlikely.

While his current team’s plan with Anthony is a tough one to gauge in its own right, the Lakers have things they would need to sort out also. Los Angeles doesn’t have roster space at this point and the bulk of their current roster has the potential to be in the mix for a bigger trade down the line (Anthony Davis, possibly).

Latest Lakers’ Rumblings on Carmelo Anthony

The Lakers releasing any current players to make room for Anthony, even if he were waived, may not be the wisest move for the franchise. But as of now, that’s where things stand, with the exception of a few small bits of info and one social media post that recently came to light.

One rumbling that came up late this week involved some concern on the Lakers side about Anthony’s conditioning and “overall state of his game,” as The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported.

“Not only is it unclear how they would clear the roster spot to add Anthony, or if there’s a possible trade to be made there with the Rockets, but a source close to James said Anthony’s conditioning and the overall state of his game are considered key factors here in terms of convincing the Lakers to add the player who had the worst season of his career with the Thunder and wasn’t any better with the Rockets.”

It’s interesting to hear, but it seems that James himself may still have plenty of interest in bringing Anthony town. At least, if you buy into social media drama.

LeBron James Likes Instagram Photo of Anthony

Lebron decided to toss a bit more fuel onto the Carmelo-to-Los Angeles fire recently. As Hoop Central showed, an Instagram post was made by his trainer with a photoshopped picture of Anthony in a Lakers uniform. And when James liked the photo, there were plenty of reactions.

Interesting Instagram like here from LeBron James👀 pic.twitter.com/7xJfWTlJHd — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 19, 2019

Obviously, this doesn’t mean anything is set to happen, at least not in the immediate future. But for now, the rumblings of a potential deal to send Anthony to the Lakers are unlikely to cool off until something is decided with his current situation.

Rockets Unlikely to Rush Anthony Deal After Latest Move

The chatter surrounding an Anthony trade picked up after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the Rockets were set to sign Kenneth Faried, who agreed to a buyout from the Brooklyn Nets. Faried will clear waivers on Monday and many believed the obvious move to create a roster spot would be trading Anthony.

That apparently is unlikely to be the case, though, as ESPN’s Bobby Marks stated the “cleanest solution” to the signing is for Houston to release James Nunnally, who signed a 10-day contract earlier this week.

The cleanest solution to the Rockets clearing a roster spot without a trade is releasing James Nunnally five days early from his 10-Day contract. The contract signed on Jan. 16 is set to expire on Fri. Jan. 25. Nunnally would not need to be waived. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 19, 2019

It’s still expected that the Rockets will deal Anthony at some point, or possibly even waive him. But for the time being, Houston does have an option to clear a roster spot for Faried that does not involve rushing their plan with the veteran forward.

