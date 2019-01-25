Lil Wayne Signs NFL Draft Prospect Deandre Baker to Young Money Sports

There has been some rather unexpected turn of events in the sports realm as of late. And Lil Wayne‘s recent signing of the former-Georgia cornerback and current NFL Draft prospect, Deandre Baker to his Young Money APAA Sports imprint is one of them.

The multi-platinum recording artist took to his Twitter account to make the announcement of Baker’s signing to his sports agency. Stating the following,

“Welkome to the family @ DreBaker1_ !! Lets Work!”

Welkome to the family @DreBaker1_ !! Lets Work! pic.twitter.com/AgORRhl8A9 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 24, 2019

Deandre Baker’s Stint As A Georgia Bulldog

Deandre Baker spent his entire collegiate stint at Georgia. During his freshman year, Baker barely got any playing time and racked up only one tackle that season. But as throughout his final three years at the institution, he received starting honors and has become arguably the best corner in college football for his lockdown ability and high football IQ. For his efforts this season, Baker won the Jim Thorpe Award for his performance.

This past season, Georgia finished at the top of the SEC East division with a record of 11-3 with a national ranking in the fifth slot. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs were unable to defeat their competition in this year’s Sugar Bowl as the Texas Longhorns took out Georgia in a close game ending, 28-21.

In all four seasons of his collegiate career, Baker racked up a total of 83 solo tackles, 33 assisted tackles for an overall total of 116 tackles. Baker also had seven interceptions throughout his stay at Georgia and returned those interceptions for a total of 145 yards. These are the type of the numbers that have earned him the right to be considered a top ten NFL Draft pick.

Lil Wayne x Deandre Baker x Young Money Sports

So, what does Deandre Baker signing with Young Money Sports mean exactly? For years, we’ve seen athletes come forward and admit that they’ve mismanaged their careers and money and admit that they’re in the midst of financial turmoil. And over the past half-decade, we’ve seen famed musicians in the hip-hop community create their own sports agencies in order to assist athletes in money and career management.

Jay Z has become a large influence in the sports realm since the launching of his Roc Nation Sports imprint. Jay has signed top tier level athletes such as Robinson Cano, Dez Bryant, and current NFL Super Bowl-contender, Todd Gurley II. It was Jay Z helped Cano secure the largest contract of his year with the Seattle Mariners in 2013. Cano signed with the baseball organization for $240 million for a ten-year commitment.

Don’t sleep on the sports mind of New Orleans-native Lil Wayne either. With his agency just getting off the ground, Wayne and his team have focused on signing young and up-and-coming talent to his agency. In this upcoming NFL Draft alone, he’s signed top tier collegiate talent in Alabama’s Quinnen Williams and his Georgia teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. Wayne also has over 60 signed NFL players to his Young Money Sports agency in football alone.

According to TMZ, COO of Young Money Entertainment, Cortez Bryant, had this to say about the signing of Deandre Baker,

“Deandre is a silent Assassin on that field!! I can’t wait until he shows the world why he’s the #1 corner in this draft!”

There’s a good chance that Deandre Baker will be drafted within the first five picks of the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft. We’ll all have to tune in to see where the Young Money representative lands on April 25th. Until then check out some of best highlights at Georgia in the video provided below.

