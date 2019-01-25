Lonzo Ball Injury Update: Lakers Being Overly Optimistic on Timeline?

The ankle injury Lonzo Ball suffered less than a week ago was just another brutal blow to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of the season. With the roster already shorthanded due to the groin injury LeBron James suffered on Christmas Day, Ball’s absence left the team looking for answers at another key position.

When the severity of Ball’s injury was revealed to be a Grade 3 ankle sprain, the team cited a timeline of four to six weeks for his return. This would leave the second-year guard out through the NBA All-Star break and potentially back somewhere around early March.

EL SEGUNDO – Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, who was injured in last night’s game at Houston, underwent an MRI which revealed a Grade 3 left ankle sprain. Ball is expected to miss 4-6 weeks and updates will be provided as appropriate.

But when digging a bit deeper and looking into the injury, there may be something a bit off with the reported timeline. One doctor dove deeper into the injury, an area he specializes in, and offered some interesting insight.

Doctor Offers Different Timeline on Lonzo Ball’s Injury

In a story which included a number of interest points, Dr. John Paul Elton, a foot and ankle specialist in Colorado, wrote about Ball’s injury. He revealed that a Grade 3 sprain features “significant instability in the joint” as well as “severe stiffness,” among other things.

Most importantly, the doctor points out that a Grade 3 sprain comes with a recovery timeline of 8-12 weeks. The estimate provided on Ball’s injury is apparently the usual timeline for a Grade 2 sprain.

“Recovery from a grade three ankle sprain will take 8-12 weeks. This is the type of ankle sprain that can take a high school athlete out of the game for an entire season.” Dr. Elton wrote.

He proceeds to reveal that this could mean Ball’s injury is not “quite a Grade 3 sprain with a complete tear.” Elton also cited the possibility that the Lakers are simply being optimistic about his timeline.

Lonzo Ball’s Potential Return & Strong Recent Play

Attempting to nail down when Ball could return for the Lakers becomes even tougher if there’s a chance that he could be out longer than six weeks. If the timeframe revealed by the team stands true, then a return in the first game after the break against the Houston Rockets would be on the table. That’s just short of the five-week mark, and it falls on Thursday, February 21.

The team’s second game out of the break is against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, February 23 and falls exactly five weeks from when the injury occurred. Realistically, Ball could be back anytime from February 21 to March 2, a stretch which features six games.

Ball had put together an impressive stretch prior to the injury. In a three-game span just before it, he averaged 16.7 points, 8.0 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game. Through the 10 games he played in the month of January, Ball tallied 11.1 points, 7.0 assists and 6.1 rebounds per. His absence certainly hurts, but Lakers fans are hopeful both he and James are able to return sooner than later.

