Mike Conley Trade Talk: Mavericks, Pacers Among Top Possible Deals

The Memphis Grizzlies have been led by point guard Mike Conley and center Marc Gasol since the 2007-08 season. That year marked arguably the most memorable draft in team history, as Conley was the No. 4 overall pick while Gasol was selected at No. 48. The duo has combined to play 1,526 games in a Grizzlies uniform, but there may be a big change coming on the horizon.

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday, the 12-year stretch with the duo being a part of the franchise could soon come to an end. The Grizzlies front office will listen to trade offers for the two players ahead of the deadline.

“Memphis ownership and management have decided that they’ve reached an organizational crossroads and are preparing to weigh deal scenarios on one or both of their cornerstone veterans between now and the Feb. 7 trade deadline — and perhaps into the offseason, league sources said.”

Wojnarowski did state that the Grizzlies could opt to keep one or both of the two players if the offers aren’t up to par.

Gasol, 33, has averaged 15.2 points and 7.7 rebounds over the span of his career. After posting averages of 19.5 and 17.2 points per game in the past two seasons, his scoring has dropped to 15.3 per this year. On the other side, Conley is currently 31 years old and is averaging over five more points per game (19.8) than his career mark, along with 6.1 assists per game. He has struggled with his shot a big, making just 42.2 percent of his field goal attempts.

Potential Mike Conley Trade Packages

We’re going to take a look at a few potential packages for Conley, who should have a decent amount of interest. One big kicker with Conley is his contract, as Spotrac shows that he’s due more than $32.5 million next season and has an early termination option for the 2020-21 season. North of $22.4 million of that final year of his deal is guaranteed, and if he plays 55 games this season or next, then all $34.5 million-plus becomes guaranteed.

There’s a lot to take in with Conley’s current contract, but let’s evaluate a few potential suitors and how packages could look. To note, all possible trades were created with ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine.

Indiana Pacers: Draft Pick-Heavy Offer

*Note: Two first-round picks (with some protections) also included.

Dallas Mavericks: Dennis Smith Jr. & DeAndre Jordan Trade

Orlando Magic: Nikola Vucevic on the Move

READ NEXT: Lakers Trade Talk: One Ideal Anthony Davis Deal Without Kyle Kuzma