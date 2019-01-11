MLS SuperDraft 2019: How to Watch, Draft Order & Top Players

The 2019 MLS SuperDraft is set to get underway on Friday as college players from all over await to hear their name called. This year’s draft features plenty of talent, intriguing names and interest surrounding the draft as a whole. Along with the draw of seeing what new face your favorite team adds, the fact the expansion franchise FC Cincinnati’s roster will begin taking shape is a storyline in itself.

We’re going to take a deeper dive into the draft by breaking down how to watch the event, the draft order and a look at some of the top players. While there is always the possibility for a few surprises in terms of the players selected and when they hear their names, a handful of prospects certainly stand out.

How to Watch the 2019 MLS SuperDraft

For those who don’t have cable or satellite, the good news is that the draft is available to be streamed in a variety of ways. This includes the official MLS website where there will be a live stream, the MLS app or on the league’s YouTube channel.

The first two rounds will begin on Friday, January 11 at 1:00 p.m. EST while rounds three and four are done on a conference call at a later date. It will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois and for those unable to watch live, the website offers an official pick tracker as well.

As far as the start of the 2019 SuperDraft, the aforementioned FC Cincinnati will begin the action with the first selection. Let’s check out the order for the opening round of the action.

MLS SuperDraft Order

*Note: All draft order information from the MLS official website.

1. FC Cincinnati 2. San Jose Earthquakes 3. Orlando City SC 4. FC Dallas (acquired from Colorado via trade) 5. Chicago Fire 6. Toronto FC 7. Minnesota United FC 8. Houston Dynamo 9. New England Revolution 10. FC Dallas (acquired from Montreal via trade) 11. New England Revolution (acquired from Vancouver via trade) 12. LA Galaxy 13. FC Cincinnati (acquired from Philadelphia via trade) 14. D.C. United 15. Colorado Rapids (acquired from FC Dallas via trade) 16. FC Cincinnati (acquired from LAFC via trade) 17. Real Salt Lake 18. Columbus Crew SC 19. New York City FC 20. Seattle Sounders FC 21. Sporting Kansas City 22. New York Red Bulls 23. Portland Timbers 24. Atlanta United FC

Along with their three first-round selections, FC Cincinnati also acquired three second-round picks via trade. In turn, this leaves the newest MLS team them with seven choices over the first two rounds.

Players to Watch for in SuperDraft

Frankie Amaya, Central Midfielder, UCLA

In the eyes of many draft analysts, Amaya is the best midfield prospect in the draft. He played for the United States U-20 team that won the 2018 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Amaya has picked up plenty of hype prior to the draft and should be one of the first names to come off the board.

JJ Williams, Forward, Kentucky

Williams was a First-Team All-American and the 2018 C-USA Player of the Year for the Wildcats. Mock drafts have the forward coming off the board in a variety of spots, but regardless, he has a tremendous amount of upside. Over the span of his collegiate career, he totaled 57 games played with 24 goals, 15 assists and 63 points.

Callum Montgomery, Defender, UNC Charlotte

The consensus is that Montgomery is the best defender in the MLS draft, and it comes for obvious reasons. The 2019 C-USA Defender of the Year is arguably one of the most talented players in the draft and should be off the board within the first five picks. Montgomery showed the ability to put the ball in the net, scoring seven goals while putting 36 shots on goal as well.