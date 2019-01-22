NBA Starting Lineups & Injury Report for Tuesday, January 22

The NBA slate for Tuesday, January 22 features just four games, but a few of them should make for solid matchups. As we’ve seen with the season rolling along, though, injuries have hit virtually every team in some capacity, and it’s impacted the games on this night as well.

It’s not always injuries which lead to players sitting out, and the proof of that comes with Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, who will sit out Tuesday night for rest purposes. In turn, the Raptors starting lineup will feature Fred VanVleet as a starter once again and this marks the third-straight game Leonard has missed.

We’re going to break down the starting lineups for each team on the slate, and also point out any additional roster notes. Along with that, the injury breakdown for Tuesday isn’t overwhelming, but there are a few names to update the status of.

NBA Starting Lineups for Tuesday, January 22

*Note: All teams listed are projected starters and may change prior to tip.

Team PG SG SF PF C Kings Yogi Ferrell Buddy Hield Bogdan Bogdanovic Marvin Bagley Willie Cauley-Stein Raptors Kyle Lowry Fred VanVleet Danny Green Pascal Siakam Serge Ibaka Trail Blazers Damian Lillard C.J. McCollum Maurice Harkless Al-Farouq Aminu Jusuf Nurkic Thunder Russell Westbrook Terrance Ferguson Paul George Jerami Grant Steven Adams Clippers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Patrick Beverley Avery Bradley Tobias Harris Montrezl Harrell Mavericks Dennis Smith Jr. Wesley Matthews Luka Doncic Harrison Barnes DeAndre Jordan Timberwolves Derrick Rose Josh Okogie Andrew Wiggins Taj Gibson Karl-Anthony Towns Suns De’Anthony Melton Devin Booker Mikal Bridges TJ Warren Dragan Bender

Along with Leonard, the current Los Angeles Clippers starting lineup will be worth monitoring. Rookie guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has impressed in spot duty for Lou Williams so he may see decent minutes again. The Phoenix Suns are battling the injury bug currently in their frontcourt, leading to Dragan Bender getting the starting nod for a second consecutive game.

Last but not least comes the situation with Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr., who’s been surrounded by trade talk. For the time being, it seems Smith will suit up and start tonight, and possibly for a bit beyond that while the team continues to search for a possible deal.

NBA Injury Report for January 22

Update: The Sacramento Kings have ruled out Iman Shumpert while listing both De’Aaron Fox and Nemanja Bjelica as questionable.

According to the Timberwolves PR team on Twitter, Jeff Teague is listed as questionable due to left ankle inflammation. If he were to sit, this would lead to Derrick Rose likely starting and seeing big minutes due to the fact that Tyus Jones is already out. Minnesota is also still without Robert Covington for this game as well.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game, marking this as the second game in a row he’s missed. The positive news is that Williams (hamstring) has been listed as probable for the game after being sidelined for two games, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

While the Raptors have rested Leonard for three consecutive games now, it was originally expected he’d return Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. In an interesting turn of events, The Athletic’s Blake Murphy revealed the forward will miss that game as well and return Friday.

Kawhi Leonard will also sit tomorrow. Will return Friday. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) January 22, 2019

The Phoenix Suns find themselves incredibly thin in the frontcourt against the Minnesota Timberwolves. As Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reported that center DeAndre Ayton has been ruled out with a left ankle sprain while fellow big man Richaun Holmes is likely out with a foot sprain.

