New England Patriots AFC Champions Gear & Apparel 2018-19

Another season, another AFC Championship title for the New England Patriots.
With a dramatic overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs at frigid Arrowhead Stadium, Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Co. advance to Super Bowl LIII, their third consecutive trip to the Big Game. New England will face the Rams, a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI.
And thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge, you can get the newest Pats AFC Champs gear like shirts, hoodies and hats to show support for your team ahead of the Super Bowl.
New England Patriots NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2018 AFC Champions Trophy Collection Locker Room T-Shirt
Get the gear your favorite team was wearing while celebrating their thrilling victory over the Chiefs with New England Patriots NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2018 NFC Champions Trophy Collection Locker Room T-Shirt.
Made of 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester, the Heather Charcoal colored short sleeve shirt has a crew neck and screen print graphics, including the Pats helmet and the words "AFC Champions New England Patriots."
This particular shirt is in men's sizes and is available in Small through 5XL. It is available in women's sizes, youth sizes, big and tall sizes, and long-sleeve sizes. Get all the New England AFC Champions Shirts at Fanatics.
-
New England Patriots New Era 2018 AFC Champions Trophy Collection Locker Room 9FORTY Adjustable Hat
Be ready for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta in style with the New England Patriots New Era 2019 AFC Champions Trophy Collection Locker Room 9FORTY Adjustable Hat.
The stylish Black/Graphite cap is made of 100 percent polyester and features a mid crown, structured fit, curved bill, embroidered graphics, six panel construction, and a snap back so it's one size fits most.
Check out all the New England Patriots 2018 AFC Champions Hats at Fanatics, which has men's and women's styles.
-
New England Patriots NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2018 AFC Champions Trophy Collection Locker Room Pullover Hoodie
Winter is in full swing so keep warm during the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2018 AFC Champions Trophy Collection Locker Room Pullover Hoodie.
The Heather Charcoal sweatshirt is made of 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester and features a hood with drawstrings, a front pouch pocket, and vibrant screen print graphics.
This item comes in men's sizes Small through 5XL, but it's also available in women's, youth, and big and tall sizes.
Take a look at all the New England Patriots AFC Champions Hoodies and Sweatshirts at Fanatics.
-
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots Nike Super Bowl LIII Bound Game Jersey
Let everyone know on Super Bowl Sunday who your favorite quarterback is while wearing the Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots Nike Super Bowl LIII Bound Game Jersey.
The Navy jersey is made of 100 percent recycled polyester and fits true to size (sizes run from small to 3XL in men's). It features screen print name, numbers, and logos, mesh side panels for extra breathability, NFL shield at the collar, a Super Bowl LIII patch on the left chest, and a no-tag neck for added comfort.
Already have a Gronk jersey? Check out all the New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Jerseys at Fanatics. They also have jerseys for Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Sony Michel, and James White. Women's and youth sizes are also available.
-
New England Patriots NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Women’s Super Bowl LIII Bound Hometown V-Neck T-Shirt
The shirts says it all, so let everyone know how "Wicked Proud" you are of your team with the New England Patriots NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Women's Super Bowl LIII Bound Hometown V-Neck T-Shirt.
The Heather Grey shirt, which is made of a soft and comfy blend of 90 percent cotton and 10 percent polyester, features screen print graphics and a V-neck.
Browse the entire Women's Collection of New England Patriots Gear at Fanatics, including Super Bowl LIII and AFC Champions shirts, hoodies, and hats.
-
New England Patriots NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Infant 2018 AFC Champions Trophy Collection Locker Room Bodysuit
Even the youngest ones are celebrating the Patriots latest on-field feat with the New England NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Infant 2018 AFC Champions Trophy Collection Locker Room Bodysuit.
Made of a soft, warm, and comfortable blend of cotton (88 percent) and polyester (12 percent), the Heather Charcoal bodysuit features a lap shoulder, snap bottom, and screen print graphics with the Patriots helmet with the words "AFC Champions." Available in sizes 6 months, 12 months, 18 months, and 24 months, it is also machine washable.
Check out all the Youth and Baby Patriots Gear at Fanatics if you're looking for something different.
-
New England Patriots The Northwest Company 2018 AFC Champions 50” x 60” Silk Touch Throw
Bundle up this winter and show your team pride with the New England Patriots The Northwest Company 2018 AFC Champions Silk Touch Throw. The blanket measures a generous 50 inches by 60 inches.
Made of 100 percent soft polyester, you'll stay cozy on those cold days all while knowing your Pats are playing for another Super Bowl championship. It features screen print graphics of the Patriots logo and the words "AFC Champions."
Take a look at all the New England Patriots Home and Office items at Fanatics, including those from the latest AFC Championship.
-
Sony Michel New England Patriots Fanatics Authentic Autographed Wilson Super Bowl LIII Pro Football
He might not get the headlines like some of his other teammates, but Sony Michel has been an integral part of the team's success, especially in the AFC Championship when he ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns. And the Sony Michel New England Patriots Fanatics Authentic Autographed Wilson Super Bowl LIII Pro Football is perfect gift for any Pats fan or memorabilia collector.
The ball, which is personally signed by the New England running back, is officially licensed by the NFL and comes with individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram to help prevent fraud and duplication.
Check out all the New England Patriots AFC Champions and Super Bowl 53 Collectibles and Memorabilia at Fanatics, including autographed items, plaques, and commemorative coints.