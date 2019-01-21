New England Patriots AFC Champions Gear & Apparel 2018-19

New England Patriots AFC Champions Gear & Apparel 2018-19

Another season, another AFC Championship title for the New England Patriots.

With a dramatic overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs at frigid Arrowhead Stadium, Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Co. advance to Super Bowl LIII, their third consecutive trip to the Big Game. New England will face the Rams, a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI.

And thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge, you can get the newest Pats AFC Champs gear like shirts, hoodies and hats to show support for your team ahead of the Super Bowl.

Browse the New England Patriots team store at Fanatics here.

See some of the latest gear below:

