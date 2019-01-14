No NFL Monday Night Football Game on TV Tonight, January 14th

There is not NFL football on TV today as Monday Night Football is finished for the season. Football fans will have to wait until Sunday, January 20th for the next NFL playoff games.

Four teams remain as the AFC and NFC Championship games take place on Sunday. The New Orleans Saints take on the L.A. Rams in the first conference championship at 3:05 p.m. Eastern on Fox. The Kansas City Chiefs host the New England Patriots in the primetime matchup at 6:40 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

The two winning teams will square off in the 2019 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 3rd. Both games offer very intriguing matchups and rematches of early-season contests. The Rams and Chiefs are both seeking revenge after losing the initial games.

Tom Brady & Patrick Mahomes Square Off in the AFC Championship

Earlier this season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes admitted to telling Tom Brady he hoped he saw him again, alluding to a possible playoff game. Mahomes gets his wish as the two quarterbacks will square off in what is expected to be frigid conditions in Kansas City.

Kliff Kingsbury coached Mahomes at Texas Tech and is a former teammate of Brady. Mahomes spent a few film sessions studying Brady with his former coach.

“He liked to show me some things that he did where he was in the pocket, his pocket movements and things like that,” Mahomes explained to ESPN. “I have definitely taken some things from him. He does it at such a high level. It’s something you have to strive to be like.”

Tom Brady and the Patriots appear to be embracing the underdog role, a rarity for Bill Belichick teams. The Patriots have looked vulnerable at times this season but still secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

“We have TVs on from time to time, so I don’t think you’re completely immune to anything, but I just know a lot of people didn’t think we could win yesterday,” Brady said per Boston.com. “And I’m sure a lot of people don’t think we can win in Kansas City…It’s a big task, it’s a tough game, but that’s what you expect this time of year. There are no easy games with four teams left. You’re playing against the best.”

The Saints Are Looking for the Season Sweep Against the Rams

In the NFC, the Saints are slight favorites against the Rams. Neither the Rams or Saints offense has looked quite as potent as the units did earlier in the season, but the two teams still managed to win the majority of their recent games. New Orleans has the advantage of playing at the Superdome, which provides a major home-field advantage.

Jared Goff and Sean McVay are looking to get to their first Super Bowl. Drew Brees and Sean Payton are looking to win their second Lombardi Trophy.

Here’s a look at the upcoming NFL playoff TV schedule.

NFL Playoff Schedule 2019: AFC & NFC Championship Games

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Sun., Jan. 20 NFC: L.A. Rams vs. NOLA Saints 3:05 p.m. Fox Sun., Jan. 20 AFC: New England Pats vs. K.C. Chiefs 6:40 p.m. CBS

NFL Playoff Bracket 2019

The No. 1 Chiefs will host the No. 2 Patriots in the AFC Championship. The No. 2 Rams will take on the No. 1 Saints in the NFC Championship. The winning teams will square off on Sunday, February 3rd in Super Bowl LIII.