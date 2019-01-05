NFL Playoff Betting: Bears Headline Wild Card Sunday as Big Favorite

It’s much easier to reach a Super Bowl when you are a conference’s top seed because you only need to win two games to get there and both of those games are at home. The Philadelphia Eagles were the NFC’s top seed a season ago and rode that to their first-ever Super Bowl title.

This year, the Eagles will have to win every playoff game on the road to reach the Super Bowl and get a chance to become the first team since the 2004 New England Patriots to repeat. Philadelphia grabbed the NFC’s final wild card spot in Week 17 with their 24-0 win at the Washington Redskins. That was largely expected.

What was not expected, at least according to the oddsmakers, was the NFC North champion Chicago Bears winning at the desperate Minnesota Vikings, who would have taken that final wild card spot with a victory (or Eagles loss). The Bears, with very little to play for because their seeding was largely locked, pulled the 24-10 upset.

In Sunday’s final wild card game, the Bears host the Eagles and are 6.5-point favorites on the NFL odds – the biggest spread on the weekend’s four games at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

This game matches two coaches who are friends and both learned under Andy Reid in Philadelphia’s Doug Pederson and Chicago’s Matt Nagy. Both were offensive coordinators under Reid in Kansas City before landing their current jobs. The Bears are on a five-game home winning streak and covered in all of them. They had the best overall ATS record in the NFL in 2018 at 12-4 on the NFL betting lines.

Sunday’s first game features the No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers visiting the No. 4 Baltimore Ravens in the AFC. The Chargers were a bit unlucky this season as their 12-4 record tied for the AFC’s best, yet they head out on the road because they lost a tiebreaker with Kansas City for the AFC West title and conference’s top seed.

Playing at 10 a.m. Pacific time and across the country are also both terrible breaks for the Chargers.

Baltimore, which closed the season on a 6-1 run under rookie QB Lamar Jackson, wouldn't be in the playoffs if not for a 22-10 upset win at the Chargers in Week 16. The Ravens outgained the Chargers 361-198 and picked off Philip Rivers twice. This time around, Baltimore is a 2.5-point favorite at online sports betting sites, but the Chargers have covered five of their past six road playoff games on the NFL odds.

