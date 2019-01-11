NFL Playoff Betting: Chiefs, Rams Saturday Favorites

What’s the common link between the two NFL Divisional Round playoff games this Saturday? Stunningly bad postseason losing streaks.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the AFC’s top seed and thus won’t have to play anywhere but super-loud Arrowhead Stadium except for the Super Bowl if they make it. Usually, having home-field advantage is a great thing. However, the Chiefs have lost their past six home playoff games – their last victory was January 8, 1994, in overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In last year’s Wild Card Round, the Chiefs were solid favorites on the NFL betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com over the visiting Tennessee Titans and appeared to have the game in hand with a 21-3 halftime lead. Alas, the curse struck again as the Chiefs lost 22-21.

Home and away, the Chiefs have just one victory and cover in their past 12 playoff games. That was a 30-0 win at the Houston Texans in a Wild Card matchup following the 2015 season.

The Chiefs are 5-point favorites on the NFL odds for Saturday against the league’s hottest team, the Indianapolis Colts. Andrew Luck’s club is just the third in NFL history in the Super Bowl era to reach the playoffs after starting 1-5. The Colts have just one loss since, a 6-0 puzzler at the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14.

Indianapolis was a slight dog last Saturday in Houston but won fairly easily 21-7 behind two TD passes from Luck. The Colts are 4-0 all-time in the playoffs against the Chiefs and rallied from 28 points down in the most recent meeting (January 4, 2014) to win 45-44 behind a huge game from Luck.

The Colts are 12-4 ATS at online betting sites in their last 16 games against the Chiefs overall.

In the late game Saturday, the NFC No. 2 Los Angeles Rams are 7-point home favorites over the No. 4 Dallas Cowboys. The Rams have won 19 of their past 23 games as a favorite. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have lost their past seven road playoff games (2-5 ATS), which stretches all the way to 1993. That was the last Dallas road postseason win, coming at the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game following the 1992 season.

The NFL is a passing league these days, but Cowboys-Rams features arguably the league’s top two running backs in Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott and Los Angeles’ Todd Gurley. The latter missed the final two games of the regular season with a knee injury but is good to go for Saturday.

