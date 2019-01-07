NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys & Colts Impress in Playoffs

The NFL saved its best for last during Wild Card weekend as the Bears-Eagles game ended in a thriller. The Eagles needed the help of a Chicago upright to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. We break down the Eagles and the other top teams in our latest NFL power rankings. Credit to Bears kicker Cody Parkey for taking the blame on the missed kick after the game.

“You can’t make this up,” Parkey said per the Bears website. “I feel terrible. I let the team down. It’s on me. I have to own it. I have to be a man. Unfortunately, that’s the way it went today. That’s one of the worse feelings in the world to let your team down, so I feel terrible. I’m going to continue to put things in perspective, continue to put my best foot forward and sleep at night knowing that I did everything in my power this week to make that kick. For whatever reason, it hit the crossbar and the upright.”

Multiple video angles show Parkey's kick was tipped by an Eagles defender, but that does not make the loss any easier for Bears fans. Chicago will be back as so many of their top players are young, but it is still a difficult loss to accept.

Quarterback Duels Will Be the Story of the Divisional Round

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and this weekend's games will highlight this trait. Several matchups feature some of the top NFL quarterbacks squaring off to advance to the AFC/NFC Championship games. Tom Brady and Philip Rivers highlight the weekend's quarterback matchups. Both quarterbacks have already voiced their excitement about the Chargers-Patriots game.

Patrick Mahomes will play in his first playoff game as Andrew Luck leads the Colts into Arrowhead Stadium. Luck brings with him a lot of experience and a shoulder that finally looks healthy. After sitting out all of the 2017 season, Luck is appreciative of being in the playoffs once again.

"If you've played five, six, seven years, you've overcome something in a sense," Luck explained to ESPN. "I was talking to my folks about this and [girlfriend] Nicole about, man, it's hard to sort of when you're in the weeds to sort of flip that switch and zoom out a little bit and get a little different perspective and appreciate or understand what happens. Because you're in it and it's like you're on and you don't want to get out of it. Again, I am having fun and to me that's the most important thing. The fact that we get to go play another game in the playoffs and see what we can do, that's stinking awesome. ... I feel this season in a sense -- every game has been fulfilling. But satisfied? No, not at all."

Luck and the Colts offense will need to put up some points to keep up with the Chiefs offense. The Rams-Cowboys matchup features two quarterbacks looking to prove they belong. Dak Prescott or Jared Goff will be one win away from the Super Bowl after Saturday's matchup.

