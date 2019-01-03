No NFL Thursday Night Football Playoff Game on TV Today, January 3rd

Football fans will have to wait until the weekend for NFL playoff action as there is no Thursday Night Football game on TV tonight. The NFL playoffs get started on Saturday, January 5th with a total of four Wild Card games this weekend. The final game of the college football season takes place on Monday, January 7 as Clemson takes on Alabama in the title game. Be sure to check out our NFL predictions for the playoffs including our 2019 Super Bowl pick.

The Texans-Colts kickoff the postseason on Saturday on ABC at 4:35 p.m. Eastern. The Texans are the slight favorite as they look to slow down a Colts team that finished the second half of the season red-hot. For Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson it is a dream come to true.

“For sure, but it honestly didn’t come until high school,” Watson told 247 Sports. “Growing up as a young kid I never thought I would be in this position. I was just trying to make it out of the hood and trying to get a high school degree and try to play football as long as I can. Never really thought about being in the NFL until I got to high school and my high school coach told me that I could be special and make something out of this career. That’s when I started believing that. Ever since high school, I’ve been dreaming for moments like this, and the time is here now.”

Seattle and Dallas close out the first day of playoff action at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on Fox. The Cowboys lost their earlier meeting on the road, but Dak Prescott is hoping the home crowd can give them a push on Saturday night.

“An epic environment,” Prescott told the Dallas News. “I can only just think back to two years ago, obviously my rookie year, playing the Packers and just how crazy that atmosphere was. Going down early like we did but then being able to come back and have that game be close right there at the end, and just remembering the crowd and everyone going crazy.”

The Chargers and Ravens are the first NFL game on Sunday as the two AFC teams begin at 1:05 p.m. on CBS. Finally, the Eagles and Bears close out Wild Card weekend at 4:40 p.m. on NBC.

The Chiefs, Patriots, Saints and Rams all have first-round byes. They will be watching this weekend’s games to find out their opponents for next week.

Here’s this weekend’s NFL playoff schedule with a look ahead to the Divisional Round.

NFL Playoff Schedule 2019: Wild Card Round

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV CHANNEL Saturday, January 5 AFC: No. 6 Indianapolis Colts vs. No. 3 Houston Texans 4:35 p.m. ESPN/ABC Saturday, January 5 NFC: No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys 8:15 p.m. Fox Sunday, January 6 AFC: No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers vs. No. 4 Baltimore Ravens 1:05 p.m. CBS Sunday, January 6 NFC: No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 3 Chicago Bears 4:40 p.m. NBC

NFL Playoff Schedule: Divisional Round

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Saturday, January 12 AFC: Lowest Seed vs. No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs 4:35 p.m. NBC Saturday, January 12 NFC: Highest Seed vs. No. 2 L.A. Rams 8:15 p.m. Fox Sunday, January 13 AFC: Highest Seed vs. No. 2 New England Patriots 1:05 p.m. CBS Sunday, January 13 NFC: Lowest Seed vs. No. 1 New Orleans Saints 4:40 p.m. Fox

