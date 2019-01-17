No NFL Thursday Night Football Game on TV Tonight Thursday, January 17th

There is no NFL Thursday Night Football game tonight as fans look ahead to championship Sunday. Both NFL games this week take place on Sunday, January 20th as the 2019 Super Bowl matchup is decided.

The New Orleans Saints host the L.A. Rams in the NFC Championship which will be the first game on Sunday with a 3:05 p.m. kickoff on Fox. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship at 6:40 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Drew Brees is looking for his second Super Bowl win. It may not be Brees’ first NFC Championship game, but the quarterback wants the team not to take anything for granted.

“I’ve had the chance to be a part of some great teams here and a lot of playoff games,” Brees said, per the Saints website. “But three NFC Championship games (2006, ’09 and this year) in 13 years – it’s a hard game to get to, that’s for sure. And so, we won’t take that for granted…I think that’s been well-communicated, really as we’ve journeyed through the season here and as we’ve hit every benchmark and made it to each level that we aspire to get to. Don’t take it for granted, appreciate it, it takes a lot of hard work to get here.”

The AFC Championship features two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. The Patriots are in unfamiliar territory as a slight underdog on the road.

Brady admits the Patriots need to score a lot of points to keep up with one of the best offenses in the NFL. Leading up to the game, Brady spoke about the idea of being aggressive during the AFC Championship.

“We talk about a lot of scenarios before the game and so forth,” Brady told Pro Football Talk. “Whatever the situation presents, I think we’ll try to do what’s best or what we think is best or gives us the best opportunity to win. It’s one game. If you don’t win, that’s it. That’s what the playoffs are about. . . . They’ve got a great offense. We’re going to need to score a lot of points.”

Thursday Night Football Ratings Were Up 7 Percent in 2018

Thursday Night Football is over until the 2019 season begins, but the NFL received good news from this season’s ratings. According to the New York Post, Thursday night games were up seven percent compared to last season.

In total, this season’s Thursday night schedule’s ratings improved 7 percent over the last year. The seemingly high sticker price that Fox paid for “TNF” initially drew skeptics, who pointed to declining NFL viewership amid the national anthem controversy, as well as claims that Thursday night games diluted overall views.

The final Thursday night game featuring the Chiefs and Chargers in Week 15 drew a 12.4 rating.

Here’s a look at the upcoming NFL playoff schedule for this weekend’s games.

NFL Playoff Schedule 2019: AFC & NFC Championship Games

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Sun., Jan. 20 NFC: L.A. Rams vs. NOLA Saints 3:05 p.m. Fox Sun., Jan. 20 AFC: New England Pats vs. K.C. Chiefs 6:40 p.m. CBS

NFL Playoff Bracket 2019

The No. 1 Chiefs will host the No. 2 Patriots in the AFC Championship. The No. 2 Rams will take on the No. 1 Saints in the NFC Championship. The winning teams will square off on Sunday, February 3rd in Super Bowl LIII.