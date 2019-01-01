Parris Campbell NFL Draft Projection: Latest on Ohio State WR’s Stock

The Ohio State Buckeyes have yet another intriguing NFL draft prospect at the wide receiver position. Senior Parris Campbell has put together an impressive collegiate career and is likely to hear his name called early in the 2019 NFL Draft. After playing a big role in Ohio State’s 2018 success, there’s hype building around Campbell quickly.

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver’s career didn’t explode right out of the gate, as he redshirt in 2014, then played just four games in 2015 without recording a single catch. It wasn’t until Campbell’s junior year in 2017 that he really began grabbing attention when he caught 40 passes for 584 yards and three touchdowns.

Campbell’s encore performance this season jumped out in a big way, as he took strides forward and put himself completely on the draft radar. Prior to the Rose Bowl matchup with the Washington Huskies, the Buckeyes receiver had racked up 79 receptions for 992 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games.

We’re going to take a deeper dive into the Ohio State standout’s current draft stock and projections ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Parris Campbell’s 2019 NFL Draft Stock

There are quite a few people who have Campbell ranked as one of the top two or three wide receivers in the 2019 NFL Draft. One of those is ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who listed him as the No. 2 player at his position on the most recent big board, behind only Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown. On the opposite side, Kiper’s fellow draft analyst Todd McShay recently ranked him at No. 5.

Kiper wasn’t the only one to push Ohio State’s top receiver up their draft rankings, as Walter Football was on board with the decision as well. In their most recent breakdown, Campbell came in at No. 2, behind only Ole Miss wideout A.J. Brown.

While the praise is coming from a variety of directions, one thing that stands out is the fact that The Draft Network’s five analysts all left Campbell outside of the top-10 on their latest rankings. While most places seem to view him as a top playmaker and NFL prospect, that doesn’t seem to be the case here.

Parris Campbell’s NFL Draft Projections

The hype behind Campbell is quickly building and the proof of that comes from Walter Football’s latest mock draft which was done at the end of December in 2018. They list him being selected with the No. 32 pick in the first round, going to the Green Bay Packers while citing his big-play ability. Along with that, the mock write-up states that there’s a belief Campbell could be the first receiver taken.

“Parris Campbell has big-play ability, but didn’t live up to it statistically in the past because of some poor passing. That has changed recently, as Campbell dominated Michigan in the regular-season finale. There’s a decent chance he’s the first receiver drafted.”

But as noted above, we’ve seen that not everyone is as high on Campbell as others are. On the mock draft subject, Draft Tek didn’t have the Ohio State receiver coming off the board until the fifth round at No. 146 to the Minnesota Vikings.

Ohio State’s pro day and the NFL Scouting Combine will be big for Campbell in terms of his overall outlook, but he’s showcased major upside that deserves attention.

