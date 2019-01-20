Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady in ’10-Year Challenge’ GOAT Meme

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will go head-to-head in Sunday’s Conference Championship game in Kansas City. Mahomes, a 23-year-old Texas Tech University graduate, will make his very first appearance in an AFC Championship Game. He will be taking on Tom Brady, a five-time Super Bowl Champion, who has been tossing the football for New England for the past 16 seasons.

Mahomes Will Play in the Biggest Game of His Career to Date

Mahomes has taken the NFL by storm this season, becoming one of the most talked about players on the field. Today’s match-up will arguably be the biggest game of his young career. As you can probably imagine, Mahomes and Brady have been compared and contrasted every which way for the past seven days, as football fans prepare to witness an epic showdown that will send one of these quarterbacks to the Super Bowl.

Mahomes & Brady Became an Internet Meme

A popular social media challenge helped create a meme that has gone viral. Over the past week or so, you may have noticed that people have been participating in the 10-year challenge. To participate in the challenge, users create a side-by-side picture with a photo from 10 years ago on the left and a current photo on the right. The idea is to see how much a person has changed over the past decade.

Earlier in the week, a meme of Mahomes and Brady surfaced on social media. The meme used the 10-year challenge as its base and showed how the “GOAT” (an acronym for Greatest of all Time, which many have used when referencing Brady) has changed over the past decade. As you can see, Brady was the GOAT in 2009, but Mahomes’ photo is in the 2019 slot. The meme was posted on Facebook by Kansas City’s Fox4 News.

Who Is the G.O.A.T?

Depending on who you ask, you might receive a different answer to this question. Many people might agree that Brady has had an outstanding career and that Mahomes pales in comparison with just one season under his belt. Others, however, believe that Mahomes is set to become king of the NFL in due time.

Here are some of the reactions to the GOAT meme:

“You’ve got to be kidding me. I mean I’m sure you are kidding, but that’s not even slightly humorous. If he wins the bowl five times and dominates the league for 20 years we can begin a conversation,” wrote one Facebook user.

“Good season. When he wins 28 playoff games and 5 Super Bowls then [we’ll] talk,” echoed a second.

“Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Yes, we all are hoping this kid will become the GOAT, but for now, he is a 1st year QB having an amazing season. He has a long way to go to become the GOAT,” wrote a third.

