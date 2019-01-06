Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Can’t Have Enough Nike Air Monarchs

Some call the Nike Air Monarchs dad shoes, but Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll cannot get enough of the kicks. Carroll just signed a contract extension with the Seahawks through 2021, and Russell Wilson had a little fun at his coach’s expense. After the news broke, Wilson posted the photo below of the two rocking the Monarchs along with #MonarchsForEveryone.

Carroll is in on the joke as he has referenced his affinity for the dad shoes on social media. After some fans announced they were boycotting Nike after Colin Kaepernick appeared in an ad, Carroll noted he was keeping his signature shoes.

“…I for sure won’t be ditching my Monarchs… although I probably have mowed the lawn in my ‘Narchs…,” Carroll posted on Twitter.

Pete Carroll Pretended to Send Kanye West a Pair of Nike Monarchs

Hey @kanyewest check your mail soon… packing up and sending out a pair of my fresh Air Monarchs for you! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZMKN7mQDuJ — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 20, 2018

Carroll had some fun trolling Kanye West after a new pair of Adidas Yeezy’s dropped in early 2018. Carroll posted a GIF of himself pretending to mail West a pair of Air Monarchs.

“Hey @kanyewest check your mail soon… packing up and sending out a pair of my fresh Air Monarchs for you! 🔥🔥🔥,” Carroll tweeted.

Carroll also quote-tweeted West’s announcement about his shoes.

“I got some Air Monarchs for you that’ll put those to shame!!” Carroll tweeted.

Carroll later elaborated on sending the shoes to West at a press conference.

“Yeah, yeah. Sent him some Monarchs,” Carroll said per 247 Sports. “Get them out there, make sure he sees them, checks them out, [and] compares them to his closet. He’s probably got a couple of pairs of shoes in his closet.”

A Pair of Custom Pete Carroll Nike Air Monarchs Sold on eBay for $2,950

Nike sends Carroll custom versions of Monarchs and one of these pairs made its way to eBay back in 2017. The shoes featured Carroll’s signature phrase “Always Compete” along with the Seahawks feathers that are on the Seattle jerseys. The shoes sold for $2,950, so the Seattle coach is not alone in his love for the Monarchs.

Russell Wilson Posted a Video With Pete Carroll on Father’s Day

Wilson has an endorsement deal with Nike and had some fun with Carroll’s affection for the Monarchs. On Father’s Day, Wilson posted a video of he and Carroll both wearing the shoes. 247 Sports detailed a series of funny tweets and videos from Wilson.