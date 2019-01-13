Philip Rivers’ Kids: Chargers QB Wanted More Children

Philip Rivers was outspoken about the couple’s desire to have more kids even before news broke that Tiffany Rivers was pregnant with their ninth child. During several different interviews, Rivers noted he hoped the couple was not done having children. CBS Sports relayed a discussion Rivers had on The Dan Patrick Show back in September of 2018.

Philip Rivers won’t stop until he has a family the size of a football team. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback has six daughters and two sons, but on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Monday, Rivers said that he has no intention of stopping at eight kids. “No. Heck no,” Rivers said (note that this man still isn’t cursing after eight children). “I hope not.” The 36-year-old quarterback added that his wife, Tiffany, is OK with that. “Oh yeah, she’s all-in,” he said.

To be fair, Rivers’ wife is expecting this March so the Chargers quarterback likely already knew they were having another baby. Here is a rundown of Rivers’ current children along with their ages: Halle (16), Caroline (13), Grace (12), Gunner (10), Sarah (8), Peter (7), Rebecca (5) and Clare (3).

Rivers’ Children Admit He Always Wants to Be With the Family

When you think Philip Rivers is taking a photo op at the boys and girls club, but you realize it’s all of his kids pic.twitter.com/hXFgbi8Vnj — Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) November 23, 2017

All indications are Rivers loves being a father. He coaches his son’s flag football team and enjoys organizing family activities when he is not playing football. Rivers’ oldest son, Gunner, told Chargers.com that his dad always wants to be around the family.

“He always wants to be with us,” Gunner explained to Chargers.com. “Whenever he’s home, he plays with us and he’s with us all the time. Wherever we go out – we go all kinds of places – random people just come up and ask for his autograph and for pictures. It’s cool. But he’s always there for us. But when he’s home, we like to throw the football in the yard. We like to putt on the putting green, watch football and do things like that.”

Philip & Wife, Tiffany, Believe in Natural Family Planning

Rivers’ Catholic faith is something that grounds the entire family. Rivers has been outspoken about the couple’s belief against the use of contraception and how they are proponents of the Natural Family Planning method.

“I think the biggest thing is to be with your best friend, and it starts right there, that’s the key I believe,” Rivers explained to Life Teen. “NFP [Natural Family Planning] has a lot to do with the strength of our marriage. It allows the understanding that we’re on the same page. There’s discipline and sacrifice that comes with that so we’re able bond in many different ways. And the thing I’m most thankful for is that we’re both in the Church because you have an immediate bond. I don’t know any of these people here today but I already feel like we’re buddies just because we have that connection to the Church. That was important for my wife to be Catholic as well; she’s been great for me and also as a mom and wife.”

Tiffany Rivers will give birth to their ninth child in March, the same month she is launching a new swimwear company, Hermoza, with a friend.

