Philip Rivers Is Looking for 1st Super Bowl Win

Philip Rivers has never won a Super Bowl, but the Chargers quarterback is two wins away from playing in the big game heading into their playoff matchup with the Patriots. Rivers admits that not winning a Super Bowl ring before the Chargers moved from San Diego still bothers him.

“It really was special over the last decade,” Rivers said in 2017 per ESPN. “The only regret I have is not winning it all while we were here. It’s something we always wanted to do and get done for this community and for our team…I know it’ll be different, but just know that…I’ll play like crazy and fight like crazy, as a Los Angeles Charger, just like I did for you guys. And I know y’all can respect and understand that. But I hope you also know that I will always be playing for San Diego as well.”

Rivers and his family love San Diego so much that the quarterback still lives there and commutes to Los Angeles every week. Rivers has played in 10 playoff games going 5-5 in those matchups. Prior to making the postseason during the 2018 season, Rivers had not made a playoff appearance since the 2013 season.



Rivers Does Not Believe He Has to Win a Super Bowl to Have Had a Successful Career

Prior to their postseason clash, Tom Brady was complimentary of Rivers and the passion he plays with. Brady even sees a little of himself in his opponent.

“I think he’s an incredible player and has been since he came in the league,” Brady said per Chargers.com. “I don’t know him that well. I’ve known a lot of guys that’ve played with him, and they all say great things. He’s a great leader, he’s a great passer of the football, he’s incredibly tough and has just been a prolific passer. He’s kind of like me. He wants the ball out of his hands. He kind of wants to be able to anticipate coverages. He’s got really a great group of skill players — backs, tight ends, receivers. They’re playing as well as any offense that’s played all season. He’s had an incredible year.”

To have a chance to win his first Super Bowl, Rivers needs to lead the Chargers to victory against the Patriots then again against their AFC West foes in Kansas City. It is a tall task, but one that is not out of the question for a Chargers team that has been red-hot on the road.

For as much as Rivers wants to win a title, Rivers does not believe he has to win a Super Bowl to have had a successful career.

“Not that you ever settle,” Rivers told ESPN. “By no means am I saying I’m settling. It’s not that. It’s just that [a championship is] not going to define happiness for me at the end of day. Now, do I want us to win one as bad now as ever? Yes. For sure. But I don’t lose sleep at night. It’s not going to be something that makes me go, ‘Gosh, man,’ or not at peace. It won’t be that. That won’t be the case.”