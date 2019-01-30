Rams vs. Patriots Super Bowl 53 Gear

The Patriots took down the Rams in dramatic fashion in Super Bowl 36 after the 2001-02 season. It was the year the NFL was introduced to some kid named Tom Brady and Rams played in St. Louis.
Fast forward 17 years.
The Rams have since relocated to Los Angeles. And that Brady guy? Well he is looking to win his sixth Super Bowl in a Hall of Fame career. The two teams square off once again for the NFL title, this time in SB53 (LIII) on Sunday, February 3, in Atlanta.
And thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge, you can get the newest Super Bowl 53 gear like shirts, jerseys, hoodies, hats, and collectibles to show support for your team.
Browse the Los Angeles Rams team store at Fanatics here.
And check out the New England Patriots team store here.
See the latest gear below:
Rams vs. Patriots NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Super Bowl LIII Dueling Chair Route Long Sleeve T-Shirt
It's almost game time and there's no better way to show your excitement with the Rams vs. Patriots NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Super Bowl LIII Dueling Chair Route Long Sleeve T-Shirt.
The shirt, which is made of 100 percent cotton, and features a crew neck and screen print graphics, including both the Rams and Patriots helmets and logos.
This shirt is also available in women's short sleeve sizes and limited men's short sleeve sizes.
Looking for a different style? Check out all the Rams vs. Patriots Super 53 T-Shirts at Fanatics.
Rams vs. Patriots New Era Super Bowl LIII Dueling 9FORTY Adjustable Hat
Be ready for the biggest game of the NFL season in style with the Rams vs. Patriots New Era Super Bowl LIII Dueling 9FORTY Adjustable Hat.
The Heather Gray colored cap is made of 100 percent polyester has a structured fit and features a mid crown, curved bill, embroidered graphics, six panel construction, and an adjustable hook and loop closure so it's one size fits most.
Browse the entire Rams vs. Patriots Super Bowl 53 Hat Collection at Fanatics for more options.
Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams Nike Super Bowl LIII Bound Game Jersey
Let everyone know on Big Game Sunday who your favorite quarterback is while wearing the Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams Nike Super Bowl LIII Bound Game Jersey.
The Navy jersey is made of 100 percent recycled polyester and fits true to size (sizes run from small to 3XL in men's). It features screen print name, numbers, and logos, mesh side panels for extra breathability, NFL shield at the collar, a Super Bowl LIII patch on the left chest, and a no-tag neck for added comfort.
Already have a Goff jersey? Check out all the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LIII Jerseys at Fanatics. They also have jerseys for Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald, Brandin Cooks, and Robert Woods. Women's and Youth sizes are also available.
Tom Brady New England Patriots Nike Super Bowl LIII Bound Game Jersey
Show off in style who your favorite quarterback is while wearing the Tom Brady New England Patriots Nike Super Bowl LIII Bound Game Jersey.
The Navy jersey is made of 100 percent recycled polyester and fits true to size. It features screen print name, numbers, and logos, mesh side panels for extra breathability, NFL shield at the collar, a Super Bowl LIII patch on the left chest, and a no-tag neck for even more comfort. Sizes run from Small to 3XL.
Already have a TB12 jersey? Browse all the New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Jerseys at Fanatics. They also have jerseys for Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Sony Michel, and James White. Women's and youth sizes in a variety of colors (Blue, White and Red) are also available.
Rams vs. Patriots Highland Mint Super Bowl LIII Dueling Two-Tone Flip Coin
Always have a memory of the biggest game of the 2018-19 season with the Rams vs. Patriots Highland Mint Super Bowl LIII Dueling Two-Tone Flip Coin.
- It is a 39mm Silver-plated coin with 24 karat gold highlights. It is presented in a velour case and acrylic capsule for a touch of style and protection. It is a perfect gift for the memorabilia collector or football fan and is ideal for the home or office.
This limited edition collectible of 10,000 is individually numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity. It is officially licensed by the NFL.
Want to see more memorabilia? Check out all the Rams & Patriots Super Bowl 53 Collectibles at Fanatics.
Rams vs. Patriots NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Super Bowl LIII Dueling Chair Route Pullover Hoodie
Keep warm during the biggest game of the year in the Rams vs. Patriots NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Super Bowl LIII Dueling Chair Route Pullover Hoodie.
The Black sweatshirt, which is made of 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester, has a hood with drawstrings, a front pouch pocket, screen print graphics, and it's ideal for moderate temperatures.
Check out all the Super Bowl 53 Pullovers and Hoodies at Fanatics.
Super Bowl 53 Mug
Enjoy your favorite beverage all season long with the Super Bowl 53 Rams-Patriots Mug.
The ceramic mug, which holds up to 22 ounces, is dishwasher and microwavable save. It features the Super Bowl LIII logo as well as the Patriots and Rams helmets. The high quality mug won't fade despite wash after wash.
No matter who you pull for, this mug makes a great addition for any Fan Cave bar or as a gift for your favorite football fan.