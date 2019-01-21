Rex Burkhead’s Wife Danielle Shares Photos of Their Newborn

Rex Burkhead and his wife Danielle got married in 2014. The couple recently welcomed their first child together, a son they named Jett, in November. The couple was extremely excited to become parents and Danielle has shared a few sweet moments of her newborn baby boy.

Jett Became Instagram Official on Thanksgiving

Danielle Burkhead announced that she and Rex had welcomed their child a few days after he was born. She took to Instagram to share a few candid photos from Jett’s birthday and the first few days of his life.

“We welcomed our sweet Jett Michael Burkhead into the world on Saturday, 11/17, weighing 8lbs 13 oz. We are overflowing love and joy for this amazing blessing. Thankful to the Lord for a happy and healthy son and the millions of blessings he’s given. Happy Thanksgiving!” Danielle captioned the post.

The Burkhead’s Had a Family Photoshoot

To mark the new year, Danielle shared a few sweet photos of her family of three. She took to Instagram to post a few shots from a family photoshoot in which Jett was the star. The first photo showed Danielle holding her newborn as he appears to be staring into the camera. In the next shot, Rex and Danielle are sitting on the floor in Jett’s nursery. Jett is resting in his dad’s arm as the family dog looks on. You can scroll through the photos in the post above.