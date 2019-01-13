Rob Gronkowski Retirement: How Patriots Can Replace Star Tight End

The run of Rob Gronkowski as a go-to target for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots may be coming to an end soon. While there have again been rumblings that the All-Pro tight end could consider retirement, this isn’t a new topic. Although he opted to play in the 2018 NFL season, the talks of Gronk potentially calling it a career have recently ramped up again.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed, not only is Gronkowski set to weigh retirement after the season, but there’s a belief he could opt to follow through with it this time around.

“People who know him do believe he will go the other way this year. In other words, there is a possibility, a strong possibility we’ve seen the last of Rob Gronkowski on the field after the Patriots are out of the playoffs, whenever that ends up being,’’ Rapoport stated.

From @gmfb Weekend: #Patriots QB Tom Brady, once dealing an MCL sprain, is healthy now… while TE Rob Gronkowski will weigh retirement after the season. pic.twitter.com/Phi1THkOCq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2019

A Patriots team without Gronkowski would be tough to imagine, as he’s been a staple of the team’s success over the years. After he considered making this move last offseason, though, it’s certainly not unrealistic to believe the 29-year-old could ride off into the sunset in the near future.

Patriots’ Potential Replacements for Rob Gronkowski

When it comes to the Patriots as a whole, there’s always been chatter about who the “next up” will be when players like Brady and Gronkowski retire. And while there’s no clear-cut answer to either, New England will have options when it comes to filling a possible void left by Gronkowski’s departure.

Let’s take a look at a few of the names which jump out as options for Bill Belichick and company.

Dwayne Allen

There’s no better place to start than on the Patriots roster, and the team didn’t acquire Allen without at least the thought of him being a long-term option. After all, the former Indianapolis Colts tight end is playing under a four-year, $29.4 million contract, per Spotrac, so it’s not as if he’s an inexpensive option.

Allen is only under contract through the 2019 season so the Patriots would need to find out quickly if he can be their new go-to option in the passing game. If they don’t believe that to be the case, the 28-year-old can be released ahead of next season with no dead money while freeing up all $7.4 million of his salary in cap space.

Jared Cook

On the list of tight ends set to become free agents in 2019, you’ll find Oakland Raiders current veteran Jared Cook. While the Patriots could certainly opt to go younger at the position than the 32-year-old pass-catcher, there’s a tremendous amount of upside that’s been flashed as of late by Cook.

After an up-and-down stretch through the early stages of his career, Cook hit a stride with the Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Over the past two seasons, he’s set career-highs in receptions (54 and 68) while putting together a great 2018 campaign. Cook racked up 896 yards and six touchdowns over 16 games this season and was one of the lone bright spots in a tough year for the Raiders.

Tyler Eifert

There’s surely no one more frustrated with how Tyler Eifert’s NFL career has played out to this point than the Cincinnati Bengals tight end himself. The good news is that the former first-round pick is only 28 years old and has shown the potential to be one of the top players at his position in the NFL.

Unfortunately, injuries have derailed his career thus far. Over his six NFL seasons, Eifert has missed 53 games while playing more than eight games in a season just twice. But his 2015 campaign was a prime example of the upside Eifert possesses, as he caught 52 passes in 13 games for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns.

There’s an unquestionable amount of upside, but Eifert’s health will remain a concern moving forward. If the Patriots are willing to take the chance on him, especially if Allen remains on the roster, it could pay off in a big way.

Additional Options

Maxx Williams from the Baltimore Ravens is an interesting name to watch, as he’s dealt with a few injuries of his own, but the former second-round pick has a lot of talent. He’s totaled 63 receptions for 497 yards and three scores over 38 games, but his rookie season included 32 of those catches for 268 yards.

The Patriots could also choose to look to the NFL draft, as there are a few names who jump out in a solid tight end class. Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam was given a first-round grade by Walter Football and racked up 466 yards and six touchdowns even while missing four games.

Beyond that, Iowa’s Noah Fant is an athletic 6-foot-5 and could come off the board in the early rounds. Alabama pass-catcher Irv Smith Jr. impressed this season by catching 44 passes for 710 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s played in just 24 total collegiate games and didn’t see extended work as a pass-catcher until 2018, so he could prove to be more of a prospect than the other names.

