Rockets Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Nets Hit With Another Injury

After the rough run of injuries the Houston Rockets have been forced to endure, they’d happily take the good with the bad at this point. As of late, it’s just been a handful of negatives impacting Houston’s roster, at least from an injury standpoint. While James Harden has done his all to keep the Rockets rolling forward, they now get the aforementioned “good with the bad” situation heading into Wednesday.

It seems likely guard Eric Gordon will return to the lineup, but starting forward Danuel House, who’s done a great job stepping in, will head back to the G League. House is on a two-way contract, so he can only spend 45 days with the NBA team. The news came courtesy of The Athletic’s Shams Charania after it was revealed the two sides were unable to work out a long-term deal. In turn, the Rockets opted to sign guard James Nunnally to a 10-day contract.

With Chris Paul, Clint Capela and Eric Gordon sidelined and Danuel House back to G League, the Rockets plan to sign guard James Nunnally to a 10-day contract, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 16, 2019

Gordon is still listed as questionable for the game against the Brooklyn Nets, so we’re going to take a look at their new roster and starting lineup as well as the latest on Chris Paul’s injury.

Rockets Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Nets

Position Expected Starter Backup Center P.J. Tucker Nene Hilario Isaiah Hartenstein Power Forward Gary Clark Marquese Chriss Small Forward Eric Gordon (Q) James Ennis Shooting Guard Austin Rivers Gerald Green James Nunnally Point Guard James Harden

Update: James Ennis (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game.

There are a lot of looming question marks on the Rockets roster, even with Gordon potentially back in the mix. It’s not fully guaranteed he’ll play on Wednesday night, but it’s seeming more and more likely as the day rolls on. At the very least, the Rockets getting him back on the floor will provide Harden with an additional option who can knock down outside shots. It’s also huge from a depth standpoint.

As of now, it seems Nunnally, who was recently waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves will be with the team and likely available to play against the Nets. It’s tough to gauge if he’ll see any court time, but with the lack of depth Houston currently has, that possibility can’t be ruled out.

The thumb injury to Clint Capela which is set to sideline him for at least one month has left the team’s front-court depth incredibly thin. There’s a good chance the Rockets could look to make a trade in order to bolster their bench sooner than later.

Latest on Chris Paul’s Injury

Unfortunately, the outlook on Paul’s return from his hamstring injury hasn’t improved. Just days ago it began looking like a late-January, early-February return at best, which Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni all but confirmed. He made it known the Rockets will be cautious about bringing the guard back too quickly, for obvious reasons.

This past week, ESPN’s Stefano Fusaro revealed that Mike D’Antoni offered up roughly a 2-3 week timeline on Paul’s potential return.

#Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni says it will still be around 2-3 weeks until Chris Paul returns to the team from his hamstring injury. He added that they will be very careful about bringing him back too early. — Stefano Fusaro (@FusaroESPN) January 8, 2019

Although it’s only a small step forward, the All-Star guard has gotten some on-court work in ahead of games recently. As Ben DuBose of Locked on Rockets showed, Paul looked good during a workout that came just over a week ago.

I’m no medical expert, but Chris Paul’s three-point stroke certainly appears to be in good condition. He looks great. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/PriWZUelyI — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) January 8, 2019

There’s a strong likelihood D’Antoni will be asked about the veteran guard ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Nets so there could be additional information provided at that time. We’ll update this post if anything new is provided on Paul’s status.

