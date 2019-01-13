How Old Is Sean McVay? Rams Coach by Far Youngest in NFL

When the decision was made by the Los Angeles Rams to hire Sean McVay, for Washington Redskins offensive coordinator, it turned a few heads. There were obvious reasons for this, specifically due to the fact that McVay was just north of 30 years old. This obviously meant that there would be players on the roster who were older than McVay, and that was somewhat incredible to think about.

Obviously, things have gone just fine over McVay’s first two years running the show with the Rams, as he’s posted a 24-8 regular-season record. His team is coming off a superb 13-3 season and he’s been a talking point of the entire NFL over the past two years.

With McVay currently being 32 years old, it’s interesting to look at how his age compares to the rest of the NFL, as he’s the youngest by a very wide margin. Let’s look at the ages of every NFL coach and see how McVay stacks up age-wise against them.

Sean McVay’s Age Against Every NFL Coach

*Note: All ages are in order from oldest to youngest

Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks: 67

Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 66

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots: 66

Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings: 62

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs: 60

Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos: 60

Frank Reich Indianapolis Colts: 57

Ron Rivera, Carolina Panthers: 57

John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens: 56

Jon Gruden, Oakland Raiders: 55

Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints: 55

Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars: 54

Pat Shurmur, New York Giants: 53

Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys: 52

Jay Gruden, Washington Redskins: 51

Doug Pederson: Philadelphia Eagles: 50

Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers: 50

Bill O’Brien, Houston Texans: 49

Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons: 48

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers: 46

Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills: 44

Freddie Kitchens, Cleveland Browns: 44

Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions: 44

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans: 43

Adam Gase, New York Jets: 40

Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears: 40

Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers: 39

Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals: 39

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers: 39

Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams: 32

It’s worth noting that both the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals don’t have head coaches currently. Adam Gase, who’s currently with the Jets was with the Dolphins during the 2018 NFL season.

One name that stands out who many would likely guess as being at least remotely close to McVay in age is recently-hired Cardinals coach in Kliff Kingsbury. Although Kingsbury is tied as the second-youngest coach in the league, he still has seven years on McVay.

Sean McVay’s Coaching Career

McVay’s start in the coaching field came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008 as he worked under current Raiders coach Jon Gruden. He was the assistant wide receivers coach for one year before heading to the United Football League to become the quality control and wide receivers coach for the Florida Tuskers.

The 2010 season was when McVay’s career at the NFL level began to take shape, as he worked his way up within the Washington Redskins organization. After first coming onboard as the assistant tight ends coach, the “assistant” tag was removed the following season when he took over full control of the job. McVay held that role from 2011-13 before becoming the offensive coordinator in 2014, a role he held until the time he took the Rams head coaching job.

