Sean Payton Wife: Is the Saints Head Coach Married?

Sean Payton does not have a wife. He was married to Beth Shuey from 1992-2014, but they have since divorced. Now, Payton is in a relationship with Skylene Montgomery, a former pageant queen from West Virginia. They have been reported together since as early as 2015.

Shuey and Payton filed for divorce after 20 years of marriage in 2012, listing the grounds as “discord or conflict of personalities,” according to ESPN.

Payton and Shuey have two children together. Here’s what you need to know about his ex-wife and current girlfriend:

Payton’s Divorce Filing Came on the Heels of His One-Year Suspension From the NFL

Payton’s divorce filing came amid his suspension for the 2012 NFL season, after reports that the Saints had established a bounty system that paid defensive players cash in exchange for inflicting injuries on specific opponents, per ESPN.

According to the publication, Shuey requested full custody of their two children, though it’s not clear if she was granted that request.

At the time of their divorce, Payton’s wife and children were living in their Dallas residence, and he was living in their residence in New Orleans during the NFL season.

Payton Lives With Montgomery, According to Interior Designer Shaun Smith

Skylene Montgomery is a former Miss West Virginia who competed at the 2008 Miss USA Pageant and has been linked to Payton in the years following his divorce.

Payton and Montgomery have attended several public events together in the last few years. However, neither of them have spoken on the record about whether they are in fact dating or not.

They have been living together since at least 2016, if interior designer Shaun Smith’s Instagram post about their shared home is any indication.

Most recently, Montgomery and Payton were seen at an event in New Orleans in December, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

Payton Often Gives Shoutouts to His Two Children on Twitter

Payton’s son, Connor, and daughter, Meghan, are both fully grown adults. Connor is 18 years old, and Meghan is 21 years old, according to the birthday shoutouts Payton has given on his Twitter.

Payton’s daughter, Meghan, appears to be following in her father’s footsteps and pursuing career in the football universe, as Payton shared a series of photos of her working as a sideline reporter for a football game.

Payton wrote in the tweet, “So proud of you @ meghanpayton7 Happy 21st Bday… @ SI_PeterKing @ A_kamara6 # comingsoon2asidelinenearyou”

Meghan attends Pepperdine University, according to a tweet by Payton. Connor is still in high school.