Stephen Curry Trolls Celtics, Celebrates 3-Pointer Before It Goes In

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry just couldn’t contain himself. When the opportunity to troll the Boston Celtics with a premature celebration, he immediately jumped on. After tossing up a 3-pointer during the second quarter of Saturday’s game, Curry went into celebration mode before the ball even went through the hoop.

As Dime Magazine shows, Curry turned and did a few thrusts after tossing up a deep 3-pointer.

Steph celebrating before the 3 goes in 😂 pic.twitter.com/JsHGw6UpTj — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 27, 2019

Just to offer a slightly different angle that doesn’t zoom in on Curry’s early celebration here’s a look at the wider view of it which shows him clearly celebrating early.

This shot from beyond the arc for Curry marked one of four that he made in less than a two-minute span Saturday. At halftime, the Warriors held a narrow 61-59 lead over the Celtics and Steph had racked up 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting and 5-of-10 from 3-point range.

Stephen Curry Drops Marcus Smart

While it’s a bit tough to tell from the video exactly what happened on a play just after Curry’s 3-pointer, it sure does look like the Warriors star sent Celtics guard Marcus Smart flying. As he drove near the left side of the arc, Curry stops on a dime and Smart winds up on the floor.

The second view makes it look a bit like Jaylen Brown may have accidentally tripped Smart, but regardless, Warriors fans were loving what they saw in the first half from Steph.

Stephen Curry’s MVP-Caliber Season

The Warriors star has played in 37 games prior to this date with the Celtics, and over that span has racked up 29.5 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. Curry is also playing the most minutes (34.3) that he has in the past five years.

Curry’s points per game rank No. 2 in the NBA behind only James Harden (36.2), who’s been on an unreal tear as of late. For good measure, his 3-point percentage is the best in the NBA of any player who averages 7.5 attempts or more per game. If it weren’t for Harden’s amazing season, there’s a good chance Curry could find himself as a frontrunner for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award this year.

Even still, he may have some ground to make up to catch Harden, but it’s not completely out of the question yet, especially with Curry’s ability to point up points in a hurry.

