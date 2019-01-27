Super Bowl Atlanta 2019: What Free Events & Concerts Are Today Sunday, Jan. 27?

Super Bowl 2019 week has hit Atlanta and is headlined by a series of free concerts throughout the week. What Super Bowl festivities are going on today Sunday, January 27th? Famed producer Jermaine Dupri helped organize a full week of free concerts at Super Bowl Live in downtown Atlanta.

The shows are free to the public and take place at Centennial Olympic Park. Fans will want to use the entrance by the Ferris wheel to enter the festivities after going through security. Entry to the events is free but expect to pay a little more than normal for parking in the downtown Atlanta area.

Sunday’s schedule has a country theme and the hours for Super Bowl Live (where the free concerts are taking place) are from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern. Today’s performances include REMakes, Jake Michael, Lyn Avenue and Seckond Chaynce. Super Bowl Live also features a number of interactive exhibits for fans of all ages.

Free concerts will also take place at Centennial Olympic Park on Monday, January 28th; Thursday, January 31st; Friday, February 1st and Saturday, February 2nd.

The NFL Super Bowl Experience will run every day through Saturday, February 2nd at the Georgia World Congress Center. Unlike Super Bowl Live, you must have a paid ticket to enter the event. Tickets on most days are $40 for adults and $10 for kids. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday have the least expensive tickets at $20 for adults and free entry for kids. Kids are considered children ages 12 and under (with a maximum of three kids per adult) and children ages two and under are free on any day. Click here for ticket availability on the day you are interested in attending.

The Patriots and Rams are scheduled to arrive in Atlanta today. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Patriots will arrive at 4:25 p.m. while the Rams touch down at 7:40 p.m. This is closed to the public but fans can watch via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution live stream.

Here’s a look at today’s schedule of Super Bowl events in Atlanta.

Super Bowl Atlanta Events: Schedule for Sunday, January 27

PERFORMER LOCATION TIME (ET) Gospel Brunch, Players Gospel Choir Centennial Park 1:30-1:50 p.m. REMakes Centennial Park 2:30-3:15 p.m. Jake Michael Centennial Park 4:00-4:25 p.m. Lyn Avenue Centennial Park 5:00-5:30 p.m. Seckond Chaynce Centennial Park 6:00-6:45 p.m. NFL Super Bowl Experience World Congress Center 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

What Is the Super Bowl Experience & Super Bowl Live?

Both Super Bowl Live and the Super Bowl Experience are taking place in downtown Atlanta. What is the difference between the two events? Super Bowl Live is where the free concerts will be taking place at Centennial Olympic Park along with a few exhibits from NFL sponsors.

Super Bowl Experience requires a paid ticket and takes place at the Georgia World Congress Center also in downtown Atlanta. This features more football-related activities and games. Here’s how the NFL describes the Super Bowl Experience.