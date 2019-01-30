Super Bowl 53 MVP Odds: Tom Brady the Betting Favorite

When did Super Bowl props really begin to take off as a cottage industry all themselves? That would be January 1986 and Super Bowl XX. The 1985 Chicago Bears were one of the most iconic teams in league history and arguably their most popular player, that year at least, was pudgy defensive tackle William “Refrigerator” Perry.

Sportsbooks offered a longer-shot price on Perry scoring a touchdown in that Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. He did.

Now, there are hundreds upon hundreds of Super Bowl props available for every Super Bowl at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. And an oldie but goodie still remains among the most-wagered and that’s on the game’s MVP.

While there is no such thing as a lock in sports betting, it’s a pretty safe bet that the MVP of Super Bowl LIII is going to be the quarterback on the winning team Sunday in Atlanta between the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. That’s simply what the NFL is these days: A pass-happy, quarterback-driven league. All the rules benefit offenses and quarterbacks in particular. Americans like scoring.

A total of 29 times a quarterback has won the MVP Award, and New England’s Tom Brady is the +125 favorite on those Super Bowl 2019 prop bets. He already has won the most Super Bowl rings of any quarterback with five – the only other player with five is former defensive end Charles Haley – and the most Super Bowl MVP Awards with four. The only time Brady didn’t win MVP in a Super Bowl he won was XXXIX when Patriots receiver Deion Branch did. Just once since has a receiver won it: Pittsburgh’s Santonio Holmes in XLIII.

The Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Goff is the +250 second-favorite, with his team the underdog on the 2019 Super Bowl odds, and then there’s a big drop-off to the top three running backs in the game: the Rams’ Todd Gurley (+1000) and C.J. Anderson (+1600) and Patriots rookie Sony Michel (+1200).

Gurley led the NFL in touchdowns during the regular season despite missing two games, and Michel is the first rookie tailback with five rushing TDs in one postseason ever. Amazingly, no running back has won Super Bowl MVP since the Denver Broncos’ Terrell Davis at XXXII.

A defensive player has won MVP in two of the past five Super Bowls and both were linebackers. The defensive player with the shortest odds in LIII is the Rams’ Aaron Donald at +1800 at online betting sites. He led the NFL with 20.5 sacks this season, a record for a tackle. Could we see a tight end win MVP for the first time? Rob Gronkowski is +3000. How about a place-kicker? Both are +6600.

