Super Bowl 2019 Is Not on TV Today Sunday, January 27

Fans will have to wait another week for NFL football as the Super Bowl is not until Sunday, February 3rd. The NFL Pro Bowl is on today on ABC and ESPN at 3 p.m. Eastern. The exhibition game is the NFL’s version of an all-star contest. The two rosters feature the top players who are not injured or playing in the Super Bowl. Teams are divided by the NFC and AFC conferences.

Tom Brady rarely plays in Pro Bowls since the Patriots have a long history of competing in the Super Bowl. Former teammate Brandon Spikes noted that Brady does not feel like he is missing out.

“I had one of my best years my third season,” Spikes explained to Sports Illustrated. “I’d been playing off the charts. And I didn’t get picked to go to the Pro Bowl. I was moping around, actually in tears, and a few guys were trying to lift me up, like, ‘It’s gonna be alright man. We’ve got to worry about what’s in front of us.’ Then The Pharaoh himself walks up to me—I used to call Brady The Pharoah and he hated that—Brady walks up to me and says, ‘Hey B, you think I play this s— to go to Pro Bowls? Get it together. Get your head up. We’re trying to win rings. That’s what it is here.’ That’s where I knew what kind of environment I was in, how blessed I was.”

The Patriots Are Slight Favorites Over the Rams

For a few minutes, the Patriots were slight underdogs against the Rams when the Super Bowl line opened. Now, the spread continues to move towards New England as the Patriots are 2.5-point favorites, per OddsShark. Rams head coach Sean McVay discussed what Brady brings to the table for the Patriots.

”I think, you’re just such a fan of the game – that Tom’s [Brady] been doing it for so long, he’s certainly one of those guys when you watch – I think the type of competitor that he was,” McVay said, per Turf Show Times. “I don’t know that I probably had the perspective back then to really think about it from that standpoint. But, what you did respect, was a guy that no moment was too big for him. You talk about the mental toughness that you want to display. Whether, they were behind or whether it was in those crunch-time moments, he seemed to always be at his best.”

Here’s a look at the upcoming NFL events leading up to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Week Schedule for 2019