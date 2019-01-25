Super Bowl Prop Bets: Anthem, Halftime, Coin Toss & Gatorade Odds

Those who aren’t dedicated sports bettors likely would be shocked by how many exotic Super Bowl prop bets are available each year – and the number keeps growing. The 2018/19 NFL season concludes on February 3 with Super Bowl LIII from Atlanta with the AFC champion New England Patriots as slight favorites on the Super Bowl odds over the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

What the Super Bowl does is draw in fans who don’t even care about the game itself but are interested in betting a few dollars on pop culture they might follow. For example, Atlanta native Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. She’s a seven-time Grammy winner and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Most millennials probably have no idea who the R&B legend is – ask your parents about Gladys Knight & the Pips.

Bettors can wager on how long Knight’s anthem rendition will last. She is given an over/under time of one minute, 45 seconds, with the over a -160 favorite. Performers tend to stretch the anthem out because they will never sing in front of such a gigantic worldwide audience again. Last year, Pink finished in one minute, 53 seconds. She was the first under two minutes since Renee Fleming at Super Bowl 48. The last under 1:45 was Kelly Clarkson at Super Bowl 46.

The halftime gig at the Super Bowl is a huge get for any artist because of the massive audience, and that’s why the NFL doesn’t even feel the need to pay (only expenses and such). Maroon 5 is the primary halftime entertainment this year and the favored song to be performed first by the band is “One More Night” at +300.

Might surprise some to know how much action the annual Super Bowl coin toss takes. Bettors want to build their bankroll immediately. Both heads and tails are -105 at online sports betting sites – that’s the result, not what is called. Important designation as the visiting team gets to call the toss in every NFL game and that’s the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

New England’s “coin-toss guy” is Matthew Slater, who always calls heads. He did in overtime of the AFC title game and it proved crucial in the Patriots winning. Slater also called heads and won the toss to begin overtime in Super Bowl LI when New England beat the Atlanta Falcons.

Will it be the Patriots’ Bill Belichick or Rams’ Sean McVay, the youngest head coach in Super Bowl history, to get the Gatorade shower after the win? Yep, there’s a prop on the Gatorade color poured on the game-winning coach. Lime/green/yellow leads the way at +225 on the Gatorade shower odds. Yellow was correct last year when the Philadelphia Eagles won.

