Tom Brady Super Bowl Rings: How Many Has the Patriots QB Won?

Tom Brady is tied with former Pro Bowl defensive end Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl wins per Sports Illustrated. Brady has five Super Bowl rings, the most of any current player. If Brady can win another title, the Patriots quarterback would have the most Super Bowl wins of any player in NFL history.

Brady has played in eight Super Bowls going 5-3 so far in his career. Brady won his first Super Bowl in 2002 (for the 2001 season) and some of his teammates were kids when he was already playing for championships. ESPN’s Mike Reiss interviewed some of Brady’s teammates about their earliest memories of watching Brady play in the Super Bowl.

“We were down in Disney World and my dad took me to the hotel bar — I think it was Goofy’s hotel — to watch the Super Bowl against the Rams,” offensive lineman Ted Karras (who was 8 years old) told ESPN. “My dad let me sit at the bar with him, which I thought was so cool. It was the first time I remember thinking, ‘This is the Super Bowl. This is it.’”

Brady Has Played in More Super Bowls Than Any Other Player in NFL History

Brady came up short of owning the outright record for Super Bowls in his most recent appearance but did break a number of records in a losing effort against the Eagles. According to CBS Sports, Brady broke the following records in Super Bowl LII: Most Games (8), Most Passes, Career (357), Most Completions, Career (235), Most Passing Yards, Career (2,576), Most Passing Yards (505) and Most Touchdown Passes (18).

After the narrow loss to the Eagles, Brady posted a lengthy Instagram message about its potential impact on the team.