Tony Romo’s NFL Future: Odds Show Move Into Coaching Possible

Tony Romo’s ability to predict plays as an NFL broadcaster has sent the NFL into a spiral on many occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback made a seamless move into the booth and has quickly become one of the best announcers in sports currently. He’s predicted so many plays before they’ve happened this season that it’s led to a bit of hype building around a potential move into coaching for Romo.

Although the 38-year-old hasn’t openly said he’d be ready to make a move any time soon, it hasn’t stopped some fans from pining for him to join their favorite team’s coaching staff. And ahead of Super Bowl 53, which Romo will be calling, the odds were revealed by Bovada on what he’ll be doing at the start of the 2019 NFL season.

Let’s check out the options and current odds on Romo’s chances to return to the NFL in some capacity, at least according to oddsmakers.

What Tony Romo Will Be Doing at Start of 2019 NFL Season

*Note: Odds per Bovada

TV Analyst -400

Playing in NFL +275

Offensive Coordinator +450

Defensive Coordinator +1600

It seems the belief is that there’s a better chance Romo returns to the NFL as a player than anything else. That obviously may change over time, but at 38 years old it’s not as if he wouldn’t be able to play at a decent level, assuming he’s healthy and interested in a return.

Based on how well Romo’s broadcasting career as gone, it would be a bit surprising to see him make the leap to the NFL as a player again. The long odds on Romo as a defensive coordinator are interesting, especially since he’s able to recognize plays with such ease. This is skill set that could come in handy for a defense, and even just recently Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell called for him to be hired by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Romo needs to be the defensive coordinator for the Chiefs… just a thought… — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 21, 2019

For what it’s worth, the Jazz star wasn’t the only one who was interested in seeing Romo make the jump into coaching. During the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos called for Romo to head to the sidelines.

Great commentating by Tony Romo. He should be a coach. He called out everything that they were doing. — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) January 21, 2019

Tony Romo’s Impressive Playing Career

Romo played his entire NFL career with the Cowboys after joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2003. While it took until the 2006 season for him to get an opportunity to take the field, things worked out, as he held the starting quarterback job for the next 10 seasons. The only time Romo missed action was due to injury, and unfortunately, that’s what ended his tenure in Dallas.

When the four-time Pro-Bowler suffered a back injury during the preseason in 2016, it led to the Cowboys having to start rookie Dak Prescott. We all know how that played out, as it marked the end of Romo’s run with the team and he later chose to retire. His career concluded with a 78-49 record and a completion percentage of 65.3. He threw for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns over the span of his career.

