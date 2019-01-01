Urban Meyer’s Wife, Shelley Meyer, Calls Out Writer

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, took to Twitter after her husband announced his retirement from Ohio State. CBS Sports’ Will Brinson sent out a photo of Shelley’s comments on Urban’s health prior to the Big Ten title game.

“You know who else has this scorching hot take? Urban Meyer’s wife,” Will tweeted along with a photo of Shelley’s comments.

Here’s a look at the quote Brinson was referring to in his tweet.

“I can’t say more than he ever does, because he always enjoys his team,” Shelley told Eleven Warriors prior to the Big Ten title game. “He loves his team. He loves his team, and he loves winning. And we’ve been winning the last few weeks…I love my husband, obviously, and of course, I always worry about him, because he’s always been very intense, as long as I’ve known him. I know no other Urban Meyer, he’s been intense as long as I’ve known him.”

Shelley quoted Brinson’s tweet noting she took offense to him questioning her husband’s health.

“Ummm, didn’t mean this LITERALLY-adrenaline and endorphins shooting through you can take pain away temporarily. Are u really making fun of a brain cyst? For real? Smh. U should be ashamed,” Shelley tweeted.

Urban Meyer’s Daughter Released a Statement About Her Father’s Career

Urban’s family has been vocal in their support. Urban and Shelley’s daughter, Gigi Meyer, posted a lengthy statement on Twitter about her father’s career.

A legacy isn’t shattered in a couple months.. and a legacy most certainly isn’t determined by the media. Legacy is determined by the lasting impact one has on the culture of a program. You don’t have to be someone behind the scenes to see the incredible impact my dad had on the culture at Ohio State- He left a legacy beyond wins and losses- one that pertains to continuously impacting the lives of those involved for the better. I feel bad for those who dwell on the negative, because you’re missing out. I’m so damn proud of my dad. Here’s to a new and exciting chapter! Football may be all we know, but we have each other and will make the most of this new life. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our support system, through the good times and bad. Truly blessed for all the unforgettable moments, incredible people, and lifelong lessons that football brought us. Thank you Buckeye Nation for loving us despite the news…Buckeyes for life! God is so good!

Urban is retiring after the Rose Bowl citing health challenges that have made it difficult to continue coaching. Earlier this season, the Ohio State coach spoke about a cyst that is on his brain.

On the eve of the Rose Bowl, Shelley noted she was already emotional about her husband’s final game.

“Ok well, the tears are starting 20 hours early😪,” Shelley tweeted.

