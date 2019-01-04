NFL Odds: Wild Card Saturday Betting Lines & Trends

The NFL wants to reward division winners in the regular season, so they are assured of at least one home playoff game each. The two wild card teams in each conference theoretically would have to win three road games to reach the Super Bowl. The only shot a wild card team has to host a playoff game would be if the No. 5 and 6 seeds both make the conference championship. Don’t hold your breath. Six wild card teams have won a Super Bowl, however.

The first wild card game on Saturday is the No. 6 Indianapolis Colts at No. 3 Houston Texans in an all-AFC South affair. Neither made the playoffs in 2017 and are two of seven new playoff teams this season. Houston, at +2500 on the Super Bowl odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, was last in the division in 2017, while Indianapolis finished with the same 4-12 mark because it was without star quarterback Andrew Luck all season due to shoulder surgery.

Luck is very much back now and probably wins NFL Comeback Player of the Year as he finished fifth in the NFL in passing yards with 4,593 and second in touchdown passes with 39 – the most ever by a QB after missing the entire previous season. Luck absolutely torched the Texans in the two meetings this season.

In Houston’s wild 37-34 overtime road victory in Week 4, Luck threw for a career-high 464 yards along with four TD passes, but a fourth-down incompletion late in OT allowed Houston to essentially kick the winning field goal. In the Colts’ 24-21 victory in Houston in Week 16, Luck threw for 399 yards and two scores. Luck has plenty of playoff experience, while it’s the first preseason for Texans QB Deshaun Watson. Houston is a 1.5-point favorite on the NFL odds, but the Colts are 5-0-1 ATS in their past six there.

Saturday concludes with the No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Dallas Cowboys in the NFC. Seattle has won the past three regular-season meetings, holding the Cowboys to 13 points or fewer in each. It was a 24-13 score in Seattle in Week 3 this season. Russell Wilson threw two TD passes, while Dak Prescott had two interceptions.

Wilson has played in 12 postseason games and is 8-4, including a Super Bowl title. Prescott is 0-1 in his playoff career, but the Cowboys are 1.5-point favorites on the NFL betting lines. Dallas has won seven of its past eight games and covered six of those at betting sites.

