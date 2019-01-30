Nothing lasts forever.

That sentiment definitely applies to the career of a WWE Superstar. At some point, your favorite wrestler meets their end within the company due to retirement or release. The signature line attached to that release treatment is known to wrestling fans far and wide – “WWE wishes *insert name here* in all of his/her future endeavors.”

2019 brings with it a new batch of WWE personalities who will no longer appear on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday nights. With so many wrestling companies in existence (Impact Wrestling, ROH, NJPW, AEW etc.), these former wrestlers will have no problem looking for work elsewhere.

So without further ado, we now present to you the WWE talent releases of 2019 that you need to know.

Hideo Itami

Yes, it’s true folks…Hideo Itami has reverted back to his former ring name. KENTA has returned and Hideo Itami is no more. Hideo’s WWE run was hampered by a few things – the injuries that kept him on the shelf, him being overshadowed by the other big indy/international stars signed to NXT, and his shoddy booking. Itami certainly had his moments, such as his underrated NXT Championship match against Bobby Roode, his battle royal appearance at WrestleMania 31, and the massive crowd pop he got after landing a GTS on Tyler Breeze. Plenty of fans will be sad to see him go, but I reckon he’ll prosper once again in his home base of Japan. NOAH or NJPW would be happy to take him in, I’m guessing.